 Pet Memorial: Martin Budbill Roethlein, 2005-2023 — Sweetest Purring Tiger

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Pet Memorials

Archives | RSS

Friday, April 26, 2024

Martin Budbill Roethlein, 2005-2023 — Sweetest Purring Tiger

Posted on Fri, Apr 26, 2024 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge Martin Budbill Roethlein, 2005-2023 - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Martin Budbill Roethlein, 2005-2023
To the sweetest soul we’ve known. We are so grateful we found you and you hopped into our car, purring. Sorry we couldn’t find your first people, but it's our good fortune that you joined our family. Rest in peace, Sweet Boy.

— Love, Ri, Nadine and Mia

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation