Pet Memorial: Great and Small: Beloved companions

Monday, June 17, 2024

Great and Small: Beloved companions

Posted on Mon, Jun 17, 2024 at 7:22 PM

click to enlarge Herbert T. Davis Memorial Garden in South Burlington - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Herbert T. Davis Memorial Garden in South Burlington

In memory of the deeply loved dogs, cats, birds, bunnies and all creatures interred in the Herbert T. Davis Memorial Garden at South Burlington. “Unable are the loved to die. For love is immortality.” - Emily Dickinson

