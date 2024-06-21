 Pet Memorial: Ella Noel Bryant-Wright, 2008-2023 — Our Dear, Sweet Ella

Friday, June 21, 2024

Ella Noel Bryant-Wright, 2008-2023 — Our Dear, Sweet Ella

Posted on Fri, Jun 21, 2024 at 12:47 PM

click to enlarge Ella Noel Bryant-Wright, 2008-2023 - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Ella Noel Bryant-Wright, 2008-2023
A year has passed since we said goodbye to you. Our home isn’t the same. We miss our walks together and your playful and curious spirit. We strive to live the way you did, with happiness, kindness, enthusiasm and, most of all, love. Thank you for teaching us how to be parents, how to love something greater than ourselves. Thank you for being the heart of our house during your long and beautiful life. Your pack loves and misses you every day. We carry you in our hearts.

Love Mom, Dad and Wes.


