 Pet Memorial: Juniper Cota, 2020-2024 — Gentle Giant

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Pet Memorials

Archives | RSS

Monday, June 24, 2024

Juniper Cota, 2020-2024 — Gentle Giant

Posted on Mon, Jun 24, 2024 at 9:43 AM

click to enlarge Juniper Cota, 2020-2024 - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Juniper Cota, 2020-2024
Juniper the Saint Bernard loved all who met her. She became part of our family at just the right time and gifted us so much joy and adventure. She left us far too early, after succumbing to Addison's disease.

Matt, Sarah, Davis and Molly

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation