 Pet Memorial: Molly, aka Ledi Bobo, 2008-2024 — The Greatest Honor

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Pet Memorials

Archives | RSS

Monday, July 22, 2024

Molly, aka Ledi Bobo, 2008-2024 — The Greatest Honor

Posted on Mon, Jul 22, 2024 at 4:18 PM

click to enlarge Molly, aka Ledi Bobo, 2008-2024 - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Molly, aka Ledi Bobo, 2008-2024
Molly lived as we all should: bold, resilient, disobedient, equal parts sweet/sassy and unapologetically devoted to those she loved. Her soul was as deep as it was strong, and she embodied what it means to live a full, vibrant and long life. Yet here we are, wishing we had more time together. But what is more than her absence? The presence of the real love she left us with. Molly, it is the greatest honor to be your family. We hope you’re somewhere beautiful, frolicking with your brother, Yogurt.

Love,
Derek, Amanda, Roo & Quill

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation