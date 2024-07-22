Pet Memorial: Molly, aka Ledi Bobo, 2008-2024 — The Greatest Honor

Love,

Derek, Amanda, Roo & Quill

Molly lived as we all should: bold, resilient, disobedient, equal parts sweet/sassy and unapologetically devoted to those she loved. Her soul was as deep as it was strong, and she embodied what it means to live a full, vibrant and long life. Yet here we are, wishing we had more time together. But what is more than her absence? The presence of the real love she left us with. Molly, it is the greatest honor to be your family. We hope you’re somewhere beautiful, frolicking with your brother, Yogurt.