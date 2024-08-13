Pet Memorial: Jeezy Richer, 2011-2024 — Our Furry Star, Jeezy

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Jeezy, who has embarked on his final cosmic adventure.Our gentle giant, who fancied himself the size of a Chihuahua, leaves behind a legacy of joy and unconditional love that touched the lives of all who knew him. A true cosmopolitan, Jeezy never met a stranger. His life philosophy was simple: spread joy like peanut butter on a bone. With his departure, our home is filled with the ache of his absence. He has crossed the rainbow bridge, leaving us only with cherished memories of his goofy antics, warm snuggles and the unconditional love he so freely gave.Rest easy, our dear sweet Jeezy. We'll forever hold dear the laughter and love you brought to life. You were, and always will be, the brightest star in our sky.With cosmic-size hugs and kisses, we love you furever.(A special thank-you to Peak Veterinary Center, Dr. Courtney Zwahlen, and the team who loved, cared for and treated Jeezy during his cancer. We love you all).

Love, Mommy & Daddy, the Richers