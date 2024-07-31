An Illustrated Guide to the Oldest People, Things and Places in Vermont 

Bio:



Nott is an artist, cartoonist and educator living in the Upper Valley. His debut nonfiction graphic novel, Hidden Systems: Water, Electricity, the Internet, and the Secrets Behind the Systems We Use Every Day, was long-listed for a National Book Award and won the 2023 Vermont Book Award in Children's Literature. Dan was the lead cartoonist on the civics comic books This Is What Democracy Looks Like: A Graphic Guide to Governance and Freedom and Unity: A Graphic Guide to Civics and Democracy in Vermont. Both were published by the Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction, where he teaches. Learn more at dannott.com.