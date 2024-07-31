 An Illustrated Guide to the Oldest People, Things and Places in Vermont | History | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

July 10, 2024 Arts + Culture » History

An Illustrated Guide to the Oldest People, Things and Places in Vermont 

By and

Published July 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Oldest in Vermont"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , ,

More History »

About The Authors

Dan Nott

Dan Nott
Bio:

Nott is an artist, cartoonist and educator living in the Upper Valley. His debut nonfiction graphic novel, Hidden Systems: Water, Electricity, the Internet, and the Secrets Behind the Systems We Use Every Day, was long-listed for a National Book Award and won the 2023 Vermont Book Award in Children's Literature. Dan was the lead cartoonist on the civics comic books This Is What Democracy Looks Like: A Graphic Guide to Governance and Freedom and Unity: A Graphic Guide to Civics and Democracy in Vermont. Both were published by the Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction, where he teaches. Learn more at dannott.com.

Ken Picard

Ken Picard
Bio:
 Ken Picard has been a Seven Days staff writer since 2002. He has won numerous awards for his work, including the Vermont Press Association's 2005 Mavis Doyle award, a general excellence prize for reporters.

More By This Author

More By This Author

  • Grand Scale: Just How Far Is the Moon?

  • Grand Scale: Just How Far Is the Moon?

    The other day I realized that I didn't really know where the moon was. Many diagrams show it a short hop from Earth. The moon is nearly 240,000 miles from Earth, a distance rarely depicted in diagrams.
    • By Dan Nott
    • Apr 2, 2024
  • More »

Latest in History

Speaking of Cartoon Issue, trees

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation