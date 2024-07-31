An Illustrated Guide to the Oldest People, Things and Places in Vermont 

About The Authors
Dan Nott
Bio:
Nott is an artist, cartoonist and educator living in the Upper Valley. His debut nonfiction graphic novel, Hidden Systems: Water, Electricity, the Internet, and the Secrets Behind the Systems We Use Every Day, was long-listed for a National Book Award and won the 2023 Vermont Book Award in Children's Literature. Dan was the lead cartoonist on the civics comic books This Is What Democracy Looks Like: A Graphic Guide to Governance and Freedom and Unity: A Graphic Guide to Civics and Democracy in Vermont. Both were published by the Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction, where he teaches. Learn more at dannott.com.
Ken Picard
Bio:
Ken Picard has been a Seven Days staff writer since 2002. He has won numerous awards for his work, including the Vermont Press Association's 2005 Mavis Doyle award, a general excellence prize for reporters.
find, follow, fan us: