 Chakaia Booker's Explosive Tire Sculptures Aren't Spares | Seven Days Vermont

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 28, 2024 Arts + Culture » Art Review

Chakaia Booker's Explosive Tire Sculptures Aren't Spares 

The New York artist is known for creating complex abstract sculptures from fragments of tires. She also presents prints and photogravure at the Current in Stowe.
By

Published August 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated August 28, 2024 at 10:55 a.m.

click to enlarge "Untitled" tire artwork by Chakaia Booker
  • Courtesy of Matt Neckers
  • "Untitled"

Chakaia Booker is having a moment, with a 2021 retrospective at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, and recent inclusion in prestigious fairs including Art Basel in Switzerland. This summer, she installed "Shaved Portions," a 35-foot-high jungle gym-like sculpture, in Manhattan's Garment District. What the international art world might miss out on — but Vermonters shouldn't — is "Taking Time," her solo exhibition at the Current in Stowe.

Since the 1980s, Booker, who works in New York City and Allentown, Pa., has been making sculptures from discarded tires. Five of these are on view in "Taking Time," in addition to "Filtered Thoughts," the new piece installed near the Current's entrance and commissioned as part of this year's show of outdoor sculpture, "Exposed."

Booker's work is complex. It can be read as purely abstract but is never far removed from discussions of racism, feminism and environmentalism. The fact that she has used such a charged, physically demanding material for decades ties form and content together in work that is remarkable, lively and fresh.

click to enlarge "Untitled, cb22.21" artwork by Chakaia Booker
  • Courtesy of Efa Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshops
  • "Untitled, cb22.21"

The two relief sculptures from 1996, both untitled, are swirling masses of rubber set into 4-by-4-foot wooden frames. Think about how heavy a single car tire is and multiply it: Kelly Holt, gallery manager at the Current, said each relief is about 400 pounds and took a team to hang on the wall.

Despite gravity, Booker creates movement and lightness within her compositions. In one, bike tires snake out into the room while shards of larger car tires bubble up and recede, crisscrossing like a pit of vipers. In the other, light bounces off swaths of smooth rubber and falls into shredded valleys. Everywhere, twisted treads lead the eye up into new nooks and crannies.

"Handle With Care," a relief from 2010, takes an entirely different compositional approach. Booker has swapped the wooden frame for a hidden steel one, which supports the rubber so it appears to float on the wall. The composition is much more orderly, with carefully cut and folded chunks accumulating into ruffles. A circular form on the left side radiates out; here, the artist references and magnifies the shapes and tread patterns of the tires' original design.

click to enlarge "Muse" tire sculpture by Chakaia Booker
  • Courtesy of Matt Neckers
  • "Muse"

Of all the tire-based works, "Muse" (2007) and "Midtown South" (2012) literally stand out. Each freestanding sculpture is a little explosion. Booker uses sliced tires, melted fragments, and pieces with fraying (and very sharp) steel edges and arranges them as a master florist would put together a bouquet. Contrasting textures swoop up and out.

When Booker first started this work, burned-out cars weren't uncommon on New York City streets, and that's where she got her tires; the material is imbued with that setting. These sculptures are elegant and dangerous, with an undertone of the apocalypse.

That sense is clearer still in the "Foundling Warrior Quest" series of photogravures. Printed in 2010 from images of Booker taken in the 1990s, the series shows the artist collecting tires from dump sites. The technique and her use of black paper lend the images a haunting, grainy, filmic quality, enhancing the sense of narrative. Dressed in heavy work gloves and boots — as well as her signature West African-influenced cloth headdress, belt trimmed with cowrie shells and large bone cross on her chest — Booker becomes the protagonist of her artwork as much as its creator. She scavenges what she needs for an epic journey through the wasteland.

Booker makes things with frugality and specificity. She fastens the rubber with drywall screws, because to do so with prettier means wouldn't make sense. Massive sculptures sit alongside delicate, precisely made chine collé prints. In those, layers of pattern and drawing overlap in raucous compositions that echo the tires, her sculpted headwear, the body. Booker assembles fragments of influences the way she combines pieces of tires: this one recognizable, that one transformed — recycling as re-creation.

"Taking Time" by Chakaia Booker is on view through October 19 at the Current in Stowe. An artist talk with Booker and Justin Sanz is October 17, 5 p.m. thecurrentnow.org

The original print version of this article was headlined "No Spare Tires: Chakaia Booker's 'Taking Time' at the Current"

Related Events

  • Chakaia Booker @ The Current

    • "Taking Time," a solo exhibition indoors and outdoors including a monumental sculpture installation, photographs, prints and drawings by the artist, who uses discarded tires in...
    • Through Oct. 19

  • User Submitted
    Artist Talk: Chakaia Booker and Justin Sanz @ The Current

    • As part of the "Currently Speaking" series, Booker and Sanz discuss their respective artistic practices and work with the EFA Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop, where...
    • Thu., Oct. 17, 5-6:30 p.m. Free

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , ,

More Art Review »

About The Author

Alice Dodge

Alice Dodge
Bio:
 Alice Dodge joined Seven Days in April 2024 as visual arts editor and proofreader. She earned a bachelor's degree at Oberlin College and an MFA in visual studies at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. She previously worked at the Center for Arts and Learning in Montpelier and Midway Contemporary Art in Minneapolis.

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Art Review

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation