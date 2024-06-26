 Crossword: 'Cabinet-Making' (6/26/24) | Crossword | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

June 26, 2024 Arts + Culture » Crossword

Crossword: 'Cabinet-Making' (6/26/24) 

Published June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

click to enlarge puzzq.jpg
click to enlarge puzz.jpg

Answers

click to enlarge puzza.jpg
Want more puzzles?
If you like this crossword, you'll love our Vermont News Games! Test your local news knowledge with the weekly News Quiz or play our daily 5-letter word game called "Daysle." We've even got a 5x5 Crossword that pertains to the week's news. Best of all, you can play them all on the web with your favorite device. Good luck!
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Crossword »

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Crossword

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation