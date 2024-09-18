 Film Tour Showcases Four Vermont Short Films About Families | Seven Days Vermont

September 18, 2024 Arts + Culture » Film

Film Tour Showcases Four Vermont Short Films About Families 

Montpelier filmmaker Lukas Huffman takes four Vermont fiction films, with topics such as family dynamics and landscape, on tour to four Vermont towns.
Published September 18, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

"Family Matters: A Tour of Vermont Short Films," Saturday, September 28, 6 p.m., at Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury. By donation. catamountarts.org. Saturday, October 19, 6 p.m., at Next Stage Arts in Putney. $10. nextstagearts.org. Thursday, October 24, times TBA, at the Vermont International Film Festival, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center, in Burlington. $10. vtiff.org. Sunday, October 27, 6:30 p.m., at Savoy Theater in Montpelier. $10. savoytheater.com

The original print version of this article was headlined "Film Tour Showcases Four Vermont Shorts Exploring Family Dynamics"

Mary Ann Lickteig

 Mary Ann Lickteig is a Seven Days culture staff writer based in Burlington. Prior to joining the writing staff, she was a contributing editor to both Seven Days and Kids VT. She previously worked as a reporter for the Burlington Free Press.

