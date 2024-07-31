Flying High: Acroyoga Delights at MetroRock in Essex 

About The Authors
Hannah Feuer
Bio:
Hannah Feuer is a culture staff writer at Seven Days. She's a 2023 graduate of Northwestern University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and economics. Her previous journalism experiences include stints with the Daily Northwestern, Reporters Without Borders, Medill Investigative Lab, Moment Magazine and Wisconsin Jewish Chronicle.
Kristen Shull
Bio:
Shull is a 2020 graduate of the Center for Cartoon Studies living in Burlington. She's been making regular autobiographical comics since 2019 and has contributed bimonthly to Seven Days since 2022 (her comic will return in October after her maternity leave). The fourth issue of Fantology, the fantasy comic anthology she coedits, is due out in September. You can follow her work and Fantology on Instagram: @ego_gala and @fantologycomic.
