Flying High: Acroyoga Delights at MetroRock in Essex 

Bio:



Shull is a 2020 graduate of the Center for Cartoon Studies living in Burlington. She's been making regular autobiographical comics since 2019 and has contributed bimonthly to Seven Days since 2022 (her comic will return in October after her maternity leave). The fourth issue of Fantology, the fantasy comic anthology she coedits, is due out in September. You can follow her work and Fantology on Instagram: @ego_gala and @fantologycomic.