 How Can I Get People to Stop Commenting on My Body? | Ask the Rev. | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

May 01, 2024 Arts + Culture » Ask the Rev.

How Can I Get People to Stop Commenting on My Body? 

By

Published May 1, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

click to enlarge &copy; PATRICK GUENETTE | DREAMSTIME.COM
  • © Patrick Guenette | Dreamstime.com

Dear Reverend,

I've always been really thin. I'd love to have more curves, but no matter what I do, I can't seem to gain weight. I've even talked to my doctor about it, but it's just the way my body is. I know a lot of people think that's a good problem to have, but I don't. I hate it when people make comments about my body, like saying I'm so lucky to be skinny. It's not just people I know — even total strangers say things to me. How can I get them to stop?

P. Teet (nonbinary, 29)

Dear P. Teet,

It's amazing to me that, in this day and age, people haven't yet learned that commenting on another person's body is just plain never OK. But here we are.

With friends and family who say something about your size, be absolutely honest and let them know that it makes you uncomfortable and you want them to stop. If you're straight up with them, they should understand that you really mean it.

The next time a stranger makes a comment, try simply saying, "How 'bout we don't talk about my body?" It may feel like you're being snippy, but you know what? That's OK. If someone says something that makes you feel icky, it's absolutely fine to nip it in the bud. You'll also be teaching them a quick lesson in civility.

No human being is entirely comfortable in their own skin. What one person may consider a compliment may just make the other more aware of an insecurity. There are many reasons why a person's body is the shape and size it is. And it's no one's business but their own. Gaining or losing weight can sometimes be the result of illness, stress or a number of other things that aren't polite to comment on. Unless you know for certain that a person has been working on slimming down or bulking up and wants external validation for it, zip your lips.

Something no one should ever say is: "You look great. Have you lost weight?" Instead, how about saying: "It's great to see you. Love your outfit."

It's fine to compliment someone on their jeans, but not so great to comment on their genes. Ya dig?

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend

Fill out my online form.
Report for America in collboration with Seven Days logo

Can you help fund our reporting in rural Vermont towns?

Make a one-time, tax-deductible donation to our spring campaign by May 17.

Donate to Report for America

Need more info? Learn how Report for America and local philanthropists are contributing to the cause…

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Ask the Rev. »

About The Author

The Reverend
Bio:
 What's your problem? Need some irreverent counsel on life's conundrums? You can always just "Ask the Rev."

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Ask the Rev.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation