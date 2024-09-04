How Do I Introduce My Girlfriend to My Trump-Loving Parents? | Seven Days

click to enlarge © Christos Georghiou | Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,



My girlfriend and I have been together for almost a year. My parents live in another state, and I'm planning to visit soon. I'd love to bring her with me so they can all meet each other, but I've been hiding something. My parents are Trump supporters. I swear they're nice people otherwise. My girlfriend is very anti-Trump, and I'm worried that if she comes, they'll get into an argument over politics. What should I do?

Mod Erator (man, 27)

Dear Mod Erator,

Couples have been putting up with pesky partner parents for eons and survived. It's high time you rip off the Band-Aid and tell your girlfriend about your parents' political persuasion. She's dating you, not them, so there's no reason to be afraid of what she'll think.

After she learns about their leanings, she may decide she doesn't want to meet your parents just yet. And that's OK. But give her the information so she can make that decision. Don't simply bring her along and have it be a surprise.

I don't think anyone should ever feel they have to hide their political views, but discussing politics when you first meet someone has never been good etiquette. Your girlfriend and your parents must be aware of that fact, but it can't hurt to bring it up.

If your girlfriend decides to go along for the trip, talk to your parents ahead of time and tell them that you'd appreciate it if they kept politics off the conversation table. Hopefully they'll agree to that, but if you feel like they may not hold up their end of the bargain, ask your girlfriend to try not to engage them.

Should your best-laid plans go to heck in a bucket and a debate erupts, so be it. You're all adults and should be able to handle having a heated exchange without everyone hating each other.

Also, stay somewhere other than your parents' house. That way, you can manage the time you spend with them and have your own space when you need a break.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend