I Think the Guy I'm Dating Has a Foot Fetish 

Dear Reverend,

I'm starting to think the guy I've been dating has a bit of a foot fetish. I've never liked my feet, but he always compliments them and loves to give me foot rubs. He's even kissed them a few times. I'd like to surprise him with a foot job, but I've never done that and have no idea how to do a good one. Got any tips?

Tootsie Jackson (man, 27)

Dear Tootsie Jackson,

You may not like your feet, but he obviously does, so there's no need to feel embarrassed. It may give you a confidence boost to treat yourself to a pedicure before you treat him to something new. Even if you do get your little piggies all buffed up, lube is always a good idea any time private parts and friction are involved.

As with any other erotic adventure, it's best to ease into it with a little foreplay. Or, in this instance, foot-play. Use your feet to tease him. Run them over his pants, put them on his chest, maybe pop a toe in his mouth if he's into it. If he really does have a fetish for feet, the more foot action, the better.

The easiest position for giving a foot job is to have him lie down with you sitting between his legs facing him. You can lean back on your hands for balance. Put your feet on either side of his penis, with the soles of your feet facing down. As you move your feet up the shaft, turn your soles to face each other. Reverse the maneuver on the way down. You can also hold his penis between your toes and the ball of your foot. If you want to try a real pro move, wiggle your toes as you move your feet up and down.

Communication is always key, so don't be afraid to ask him what he likes. You can have him hold and move your feet to help you learn how much pressure and speed is most enjoyable. This can also help keep your legs from getting tired.

And don't forget the balls! If your legs get fatigued, you can cradle the boys with your feet and use your hands for a while.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend