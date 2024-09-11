 In 'Arch,' Performers Build a Sculpture — Then Watch It Melt | Seven Days Vermont

September 11, 2024 Arts + Culture » Performing Arts

In 'Arch,' Performers Build a Sculpture — Then Watch It Melt 

Performers construct an arch out of ice that eventually collapses. Coming to the Flynn this fall, the show highlights the impermanence of human creations.
By

Published September 11, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Arch, Sunday, October 6, 5 p.m., at Flynn Main Stage in Burlington; and Friday, October 11, 5 p.m., at Mount Philo State Park in Charlotte. Free. To volunteer to be a "secret singer," sign up at flynnvt.org.

Hannah Feuer

Hannah Feuer
 Hannah Feuer is a culture staff writer at Seven Days. She's a 2023 graduate of Northwestern University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and economics. Her previous journalism experiences include stints with the Daily Northwestern, Reporters Without Borders, Medill Investigative Lab, Moment Magazine and Wisconsin Jewish Chronicle.

