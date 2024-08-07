Is There Any Truth to 'Bad Things Come in Threes'? | Seven Days

click to enlarge © Tribalium | Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,

I've had a string of bad luck recently. I won't go into the details, but there have definitely been three bad things that have happened to me in a short span of time. A few people I've talked to have mentioned that bad things come in threes, and they all said my bad luck should be over now. Is there any truth to that, or is it just silly superstition?

Unlucky Luciano (man, 37)

Dear Unlucky Luciano,

It's hard to pinpoint the origin of "Bad things come in threes." Some think the idea dates back to the Crimean War, when soldiers started to believe that if three of them lit their cigarettes with one match, one of those soldiers would be killed. I wouldn't call that a silly superstition, though: It's a fact that the longer you keep an open flame lit in the dark, the easier a target you become.

Three is a significant number in many religions and cultures. There's the Holy Trinity in Christianity, for example. Some Wiccans and pagans believe that whatever energy you put out into the world, positive or negative, comes back to you threefold. According to hip-hop masters De La Soul, three is the magic number. I could go on, but you get the idea.

Human brains don't particularly like randomness. We want to find order in everything. The tendency to perceive a pattern or connection between unrelated things or events is called apophenia, and we all have it to some degree. When something bad happens, you become more aware of other bad things. Same goes for good things, or hearing that same song everywhere you go.

Whether your run of bad luck is over is really up to you. You can try burning sage or lighting candles, but your best bet is to change your perspective. Realize that life is what you make it, and try to stop any negative thoughts. When you focus on the fact that overcoming adversity results in growth, it's much easier to keep a positive outlook.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend