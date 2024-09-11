Performing Arts Preview 2024-25: A New Season on Vermont Stages 

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Cirque Kikasse in Vergennes

he new performing arts season arrived in Vermont last week in much the same way it has for the past few years: with whimsy, joy and some kick-ass performance art. Under the banner of the Flynn's annual Playing Fields series, the mobile circus troupe Cirque Kikasse (get it?) wowed audiences on school athletic fields from Vergennes to Thetford, performing jaw-dropping acrobatics atop its own fully functioning food truck. Yes, you read that correctly.

Rocking the soundtrack for the nine-stop traveling sideshow — which concludes this Friday, September 13, at Winooski High School — is the West Philadelphia Orchestra, a brass band specializing in booty-shaking grooves set to everything from Balkan and klezmer music to New Orleans brass to punk to ska.

Since it debuted in 2022, Playing Fields has become the unofficial kickoff to Vermont's performing arts season. More than that, it's emblematic of the evolving approaches of theaters and arts centers around the region, which increasingly prioritize meeting audiences where they are — literally, in the case of Playing Fields, as well as figuratively.

At the Flynn, executive director Jay Wahl has made it his mission to expand the Burlington theater's programming beyond the Queen City since he came on board in 2021. Playing Fields is a high-profile example. Another is Arch, a flaming multidisciplinary performance piece that takes place both at the Flynn and in Mount Philo State Park in Charlotte next month.

"We have a responsibility to bring access across the state to the arts," Wahl said, adding that a record 160,000 people — roughly one in four Vermonters — attended Flynn shows and educational programs last year, both inside and outside the Main Street theater. Given the turmoil in downtown Burlington at the moment, getting cultured elsewhere may have a certain appeal.

Programming beyond the confines of a theater is one way to connect to broader audiences. But just as key to reaching more people is giving them what they want to see onstage.

Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe is presenting 42 shows this season, nearly double the number on its previous largest calendar. New executive director Seth Soloway, who was hired exactly one year ago, faces a particular challenge: capitalizing on tourist dollars in the ritzy ski town while also serving the needs and tastes of local communities.

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Anne Fishbein

David Sedaris

He's attempting to thread a needle between marquee-topping acts — such as indie band Deer Tick; humorist David Sedaris; and Lake Street Dive vocalist Rachael Price's side project, Rachael & Vilray — and the more niche jazz and chamber music that the venue has traditionally featured.

"We have these major artists coming, and that's really exciting," Soloway said. "But I'm just as excited to have those artists help us build a larger arts ecosystem by building trust within the community."

The theory, he explained, is that people who are excited to see Deer Tick or singer-songwriter Dar Williams might then take a chance on a lesser-known act such as solo pianist Robin Spielberg or progressive chamber quartet Sō Percussion.

"I'm basing it on what I know about our community members and then hoping some of our visitors will take a shot," Soloway said.

Other presenters across the region have the same hope for their venues. And they're taking big swings, too.

click to enlarge Courtesy

Cyrille Aimée

Celebrating its 100th anniversary, the Lebanon Opera House in New Hampshire, has pulled out all the stops. Its season boasts a star-studded music lineup, including indie-rock royals Angel Olsen and Neko Case, rockers Blues Traveler and country music legend Marty Stuart.

The theater's comedy slate is similarly impressive, with Maria Bamford, Sheng Wang and what may go down as the booking of the year at any theater: Saw the Musical, a parody of the famous horror film franchise.

Those aren't the only arts organizations upping their game this season. From the mighty Flynn to rural community theaters, performing arts centers throughout the region have programmed diverse and provocative seasons, brimming with world-class music, theater, dance and comedy.

On the following pages, you'll find some choice performances to whet your appetite for the cultural buffet to come. Be sure to flip through the rest of the issue for more on Vermont's performing arts scene, including a backstage look at Lyric Theatre's costume sale, what goes into programming the University of Vermont Lane Series and scoring acts such as Cyrille Aimée, the debut of a black-box theater in Bellows Falls, and a worldly new option for dinner and a show in Essex.

Now sit back, relax and enjoy the shows.

— Dan Bolles

Patton Oswalt: 'Effervescent'

Friday, March 21, 7:30 p.m., Flynn Main Stage in Burlington. $38.25-84.25. flynnvt.org

click to enlarge Courtesy

Patton Oswalt

Writer, actor, director and standup comedian Patton Oswalt has been rocking the nerdy-dad vibes even longer than Minnesota governor-turned-Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz — assuming, that is, that your dad tells jokes about pornography, Denny's and his own depression. From his stints on shows such as "Seinfeld" to his big-screen roles to his award-winning Netflix special "Talking for Clapping," Oswalt is a comedic force to be reckoned with. He's also known to be a genuinely nice guy.

With 10 standup comedy specials, seven Grammy nominations and four Emmy nominations under his belt, Oswalt is back on tour with "Effervescent," which has been selling out in cities nationwide. As he told Michigan's Revue magazine in May, standup is "the one creative endeavor left where there are no network notes. It's good to have a venue left where I can blurt and bleat straight from my skull."

You're in farm country now, Patton. Bleat away.

— Ken Picard



If you like this, try...

Hari Kondabolu: The Brooklyn-based comic is a regular panelist on the NPR quiz show "Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!" Friday, September 20, 8 p.m., Barre Opera House. $28. barreoperahouse.org

The Brooklyn-based comic is a regular panelist on the NPR quiz show "Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!" Friday, September 20, 8 p.m., Barre Opera House. $28. barreoperahouse.org Sheng Wang: Ali Wong produced this Los Angeles-based writer and standup's debut Netflix special, "Sweet & Juicy." Friday, October 18, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon Opera House. $34.50-49.50. lebanonoperahouse.org

Ali Wong produced this Los Angeles-based writer and standup's debut Netflix special, "Sweet & Juicy." Friday, October 18, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon Opera House. $34.50-49.50. lebanonoperahouse.org Jackie Kashian: Nerd alert! In addition to numerous TV and podcast appearances, the acclaimed standup has also contributed to The Comedy Film Nerds Guide to Movies and Comics Comics Quarterly . Thursday, November 7, 7 p.m.; and Friday, November 8, and Saturday, November 9, 7 & 9 p.m., Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington. $25. vermontcomedyclub.com

Nerd alert! In addition to numerous TV and podcast appearances, the acclaimed standup has also contributed to and . Thursday, November 7, 7 p.m.; and Friday, November 8, and Saturday, November 9, 7 & 9 p.m., Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington. $25. vermontcomedyclub.com Nikki Glaser: Fresh off her show-stealing performance at "The Roast of Tom Brady" on Netflix, the comic plays a two-show run in the Queen City. Saturday, December 14, 7 & 9:30 p.m., Flynn Main Stage, Burlington. $44-75.50. flynnvt.org

Saw the Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw

Wednesday, October 9, 7 p.m., Lebanon Opera House. $35-113. lebanonoperahouse.org

click to enlarge Courtesy

Saw the Musical

Here's a frighteningly familiar premise: Two victims suddenly find themselves chained to a pipe at opposite ends of a bathroom, their only means of escape a hacksaw on the floor for cutting off their own feet.

Horror-flick aficionados will instantly recognize the setup of Saw, the 2004 bloodbath-turned-blockbuster movie franchise whose villain, John "Jigsaw" Kramer, traps his victims in physical and psychological games to test their will to survive. His underlying wholesome, albeit twisted, lesson: Relish your life while you still have it, because it can be snuffed out at any moment.

Though most fans of the original Saw probably never noticed its homoerotic subtext and queer wordplay, the movie birthed a universe of online gay fan fiction. Two sweaty men are trapped in a room together in a bondage scenario. Will they kiss? Let's find out!

Saw the Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw runs with that concept, adding a bunch of campy show tunes and turning the premise into a queer horror love story. The show features pigs in wigs, a dance number with a blow-up sex doll named Carla and a dismemberment scene set to an upbeat melody while the cast sings, "It's time to saw right through!"

Saw the Musical spares its audience from the splatter and gore of the Saw movies, though the show comes with a parental advisory. While Jigsaw's original catchphrase was "Live or die! Make your choice!" this play's motto is "Live the life you love." As the lyrics of one song promise, "If you don't fucking die, you'll be glad you're alive."

Going out on a limb here, but we're going to say this one will leave you in stitches.

— K.P.



If you like this, try...

Hadestown: Anaïs Mitchell's Tony-winning musical raised hell on Broadway. Now her stirring take on the Orpheus myth comes home in this touring production. Tuesday, October 15, and Thursday, October 17, 7:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, October 16, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Flynn Main Stage in Burlington. $71-106. flynnvt.org

Anaïs Mitchell's Tony-winning musical raised hell on Broadway. Now her stirring take on the Orpheus myth comes home in this touring production. Tuesday, October 15, and Thursday, October 17, 7:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, October 16, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Flynn Main Stage in Burlington. $71-106. flynnvt.org Newsies: Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Lyric Theatre mounts the classic Disney musical about the newsboy strike of 1899. Thursday, November 14, and Friday, November 15, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, November 16, 1 & 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, November 17, 1 & 6 p.m., Flynn Main Stage in Burlington. $34-55. flynnvt.org

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Lyric Theatre mounts the classic Disney musical about the newsboy strike of 1899. Thursday, November 14, and Friday, November 15, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, November 16, 1 & 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, November 17, 1 & 6 p.m., Flynn Main Stage in Burlington. $34-55. flynnvt.org King James: Two men form an unlikely bond through their shared love of basketball superstar LeBron James in Rajiv Joseph's latest play. Saturday, February 1, to Sunday, February 16, Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction. $24-77. northernstage.org

Two men form an unlikely bond through their shared love of basketball superstar LeBron James in Rajiv Joseph's latest play. Saturday, February 1, to Sunday, February 16, Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction. $24-77. northernstage.org [Title of Show]: Vermont Stage celebrates its 30th season with this musical farce about two wannabe writers trying to get a still-unwritten play into a new theater festival. Wednesday, April 30, to Monday, May 19, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center in Burlington. Prices TBA. vermontstage.org

Sean Dorsey Dance: The Lost Art of Dreaming

Friday, November 15, 7:30 p.m., Mahaney Arts Center in Middlebury. $5-25. middlebury.edu

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Lydia Daniller

Sean Dorsey Dance

Choreographer Sean Dorsey has won acclaim for telling stories from LGBTQ+ history through modern dance. In Uncovered: The Diary Project, he drew on the diary entries of transgender activist Lou Sullivan; The Missing Generation was inspired by interviews with survivors of the AIDS epidemic; and The Secret History of Love explored the underground venues where LGBTQ+ people found love when it wasn't safe to be out, from speakeasies to cabarets.

Now, Dorsey looks toward the future with his latest work, The Lost Art of Dreaming. The performance asks audiences to envision a queer utopia and imagine a better world. Five LGBTQ+ dancers take the stage in long, flowing dresses, moving their bodies slowly and sensually to meditative music.

KQED, the San Francisco Bay Area's NPR and PBS member station, described the show as marking "a new, forward-looking phase of Dorsey's artistic life, focused on encouraging trans and nonbinary people to claim their right to a life they love."

Based in San Francisco, Dorsey is the first openly transgender choreographer to appear on the cover of Dance Magazine and one of a handful of transgender artists to win Emmy Awards. He founded Fresh Meat Productions, a festival that showcases transgender and queer performers.

"So many trans people are discouraged from dreaming, finding love, community," Dorsey said in an episode of the KQED series "If Cities Could Dance." "This is my invitation for you to dream wildly about your future."

— Hannah Feuer



If you like this, try...

Losers Cirque: Audience members decide the fate of performers in the Czech circus company's unique production "The Audition." Sunday, October 6, 7 p.m., Barre Opera House. $25-38. barreoperahouse.org

Audience members decide the fate of performers in the Czech circus company's unique production "The Audition." Sunday, October 6, 7 p.m., Barre Opera House. $25-38. barreoperahouse.org Ailey II: The legendary dance company performs its signature piece, "Revelations," alongside newer works. Sunday, October 27, 7 p.m., Catamount Arts at Lyndon Institute Auditorium in Lyndon Center. $15-54. catamountarts.org

The legendary dance company performs its signature piece, "Revelations," alongside newer works. Sunday, October 27, 7 p.m., Catamount Arts at Lyndon Institute Auditorium in Lyndon Center. $15-54. catamountarts.org Palaver Strings + little house dance: Twelve string players and eight dancers join forces for "Noisefloor," a hybrid of music and dance that transforms theaters through the use of architecture and acoustics. Saturday, November 2, 7 p.m., Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe. $40-55. sprucepeakarts.org

Twelve string players and eight dancers join forces for "Noisefloor," a hybrid of music and dance that transforms theaters through the use of architecture and acoustics. Saturday, November 2, 7 p.m., Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe. $40-55. sprucepeakarts.org iLuminate: Dance, music and high-tech lighting come together in a dazzling family-friendly show billed as "the most fun you'll ever have in the dark." Tuesday, April 22, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre in Rutland. $45-55. paramountvt.org

Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert

Tuesday, October 1, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre in Rutland. $49-69. paramountvt.org

click to enlarge Courtesy Of The Jim Henson Company

David Bowie in Labyrinth

A true cult classic, the 1986 film Labyrinth continues to dazzle viewers 38 years after its release. Maybe it's the iconic performance of David Bowie, combining fairy-tale whimsy with rock-star charisma. Or the coming together of generational talents Jim Henson and artist Brian Froud (the pair who created The Dark Crystal), Monty Python's Terry Jones, and even Star Wars mastermind George Lucas. Or perhaps the movie just speaks to kids who wouldn't mind shipping off their younger siblings to live with a goblin with Def Leppard hair?

Whatever it is that keeps the film alive in the hearts of so many, Labyrinth's legend has only grown to the point where it now warrants the full Rocky Horror Picture Show treatment. Back on the big screen, the film is touring with a live band that rocks out Bowie and Trevor Jones' score behind the original vocals of the Goblin King himself — because, seriously, who could compete with Bowie but Bowie?

— Chris Farnsworth



If you like this, try...

Magic Rocks! Illusionist Leon Etienne: The acclaimed illusionist has appeared — and occasionally, disappeared — on "America's Got Talent," "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" and "Penn & Teller: Fool Us." Saturday, November 9, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon Opera House. $22-55. lebanonoperahouse.org; and Sunday, November 10, 3 p.m., Paramount Theatre in Rutland. $35. paramountvt.org

The acclaimed illusionist has appeared — and occasionally, disappeared — on "America's Got Talent," "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" and "Penn & Teller: Fool Us." Saturday, November 9, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon Opera House. $22-55. lebanonoperahouse.org; and Sunday, November 10, 3 p.m., Paramount Theatre in Rutland. $35. paramountvt.org Disney's Beauty and the Beast : Be our guest at this musical retelling of the classic fairy tale based on the beloved 1991 animated film. Wednesday, November 20, to Wednesday, January 1, Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction. $27-97. northernstage.org

Be our guest at this musical retelling of the classic fairy tale based on the beloved 1991 animated film. Wednesday, November 20, to Wednesday, January 1, Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction. $27-97. northernstage.org "Doktor Kaboom's Under Pressure": Science comes alive in this interactive comedy show that uses physical science experiments as metaphors for the real-life emotional pressures faced by kids of all ages. Sunday, January 26, 3:30 p.m., and Monday, January 27, 11 a.m., Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe. $10. sprucepeakarts.org

Science comes alive in this interactive comedy show that uses physical science experiments as metaphors for the real-life emotional pressures faced by kids of all ages. Sunday, January 26, 3:30 p.m., and Monday, January 27, 11 a.m., Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe. $10. sprucepeakarts.org Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock: Traveling Matt, Boober and the rest of Jim Henson's singing subterranean favorites are back in this live version of the recently rebooted television series. Sure, it's for your kids. Tuesday, April 1, time and price TBA, Flynn Main Stage in Burlington. flynnvt.org

Angel Olsen

Tuesday, September 24, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon Opera House. $39-54. lebanonoperahouse.org

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Magdalena Wosnska

Angel Olsen

Angel Olsen's music is like a meadowlark: sonorous and rarely still. The St. Louis-born singer-songwriter hit the scene in 2011 with her EP Strange Cacti, a gorgeous collection of sparse indie folk featuring only Olsen's reverb-laden voice and acoustic guitar. In 2014, Burn Your Fire for No Witness found her shifting toward edgier, rock-adjacent territory before she pushed into synth-laden new wave — along with a 14-piece orchestra — on 2019's All Mirrors. Olsen's most recent effort, Big Time, is a proper brokenhearted record on which she returns to her alt-country roots and big ballads with giant vistas.

Whatever the genre or level of production, Olsen's music always carries uncommon depth and an emotional intimacy that cuts to the bone. Whether singing about falling in love again, the death of her parents or coming out as queer (as she did in 2021), she pulls the listener directly into her world.

Olsen is currently touring solo, as she did at the start of her career. It's a rare chance to see a songwriter in her prime exploring every era of an ever-shifting catalog — just her and her guitar.

— C.F.



If you like this, try...

Aysanabee: The Toronto-based singer's atmospheric blend of indie, soul and electronic music has drawn comparisons to the likes of Bon Iver and Kings of Leon. Saturday, October 5, 7 p.m., Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph, $10-45. chandler-arts.org

The Toronto-based singer's atmospheric blend of indie, soul and electronic music has drawn comparisons to the likes of Bon Iver and Kings of Leon. Saturday, October 5, 7 p.m., Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph, $10-45. chandler-arts.org Graham Nash: A founding member of Crosby, Stills & Nash, the Grammy-winning songwriter shares songs and stories from his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame career. Thursday, October 10, 7:30 p.m., Flynn Main Stage in Burlington. $60.25-344.50. flynnvt.org

A founding member of Crosby, Stills & Nash, the Grammy-winning songwriter shares songs and stories from his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame career. Thursday, October 10, 7:30 p.m., Flynn Main Stage in Burlington. $60.25-344.50. flynnvt.org Spruce Peak Unplugged: Deer Tick: The Providence, R.I., indie-folk band celebrates the 20th anniversary of its first album with a stripped-down performance. Local Troy Millette opens. Saturday, October 12, 7 p.m., Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe. $40-100. sprucepeakarts.org

The Providence, R.I., indie-folk band celebrates the 20th anniversary of its first album with a stripped-down performance. Local Troy Millette opens. Saturday, October 12, 7 p.m., Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe. $40-100. sprucepeakarts.org Adam Ezra Group: Ezra is a hard-touring New England staple, beloved as much for his sweetly melodic Americana as for his efforts to raise money for homeless veterans. Saturday, April 12, 7:30 p.m., Barre Opera House. $37. barreoperahouse.org

Sō Percussion With Caroline Shaw: Rectangles and Circumstance

Friday, October 25, 7:30 p.m., Mahaney Arts Center in Middlebury. $5-25. middlebury.edu Saturday, October 26, 7 p.m., Spruce Peak Artsin Stowe. $50-70. sprucepeakarts.org

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Anja Schütz

Sō Percussion with Caroline Shaw

Sō Percussion is not your typical chamber quartet. For one thing, you won't find a violin, cello or viola here. Instead, as their name implies, the four players produce an astonishing array of sounds and rhythms through percussion instruments both traditional (snare drums, cymbals, marimbas) and otherwise (a roll of duct tape). The result is an "exhilarating blend of precision and anarchy, rigor and bedlam," according to the New Yorker.

The New York City-based group has made noise with a who's who of contemporary classical musicians. Most recently, the quartet won a Grammy for its partnership with composer Caroline Shaw. The winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Music had worked with the likes of Spanish pop singer Rosalía, American opera singer Renée Fleming and violin virtuoso Yo-Yo Ma before teaming up with Sō Percussion.

The quartet's third album with Shaw, Rectangles and Circumstance, released in June, is inspired by — and sometimes quotes — the works of pre-21st-century poets such as Emily Dickinson, Gertrude Stein and William Blake. But it's doubtful Dickinson or Blake ever heard anything quite like the album's lead single, "Sing On," or the moody and industrial title track. As Chris Ingalls of Pop Matters put it in a review, "Rectangles and Circumstance conveys a contemporary musical feel without ever really seeming overly anachronistic."

— D.B.



If you like this, try...

Cyro Baptista: CHAMA: Having collaborated with everyone from Paul Simon to Herbie Hancock to Trey Anastasio, the Brazilian percussionist explores the outer limits of his instruments with a new ensemble. Friday, September 20, 7:30 p.m., University of Vermont Lane Series, UVM Recital Hall, in Burlington. $7.80-40.04. uvm.edu/laneseries

Having collaborated with everyone from Paul Simon to Herbie Hancock to Trey Anastasio, the Brazilian percussionist explores the outer limits of his instruments with a new ensemble. Friday, September 20, 7:30 p.m., University of Vermont Lane Series, UVM Recital Hall, in Burlington. $7.80-40.04. uvm.edu/laneseries VSO: Béla Fleck and American Excellence: The Vermont Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 90th-anniversary season by collaborating with the banjo icon. Friday, September 27, 7:30 p.m., Flynn Main Stage in Burlington. $8.35-70. flynnvt.org

The Vermont Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 90th-anniversary season by collaborating with the banjo icon. Friday, September 27, 7:30 p.m., Flynn Main Stage in Burlington. $8.35-70. flynnvt.org Trio Bohémo: Having taken Europe by storm, the Budapest trio embarks on its first U.S. tour. Friday, November 1, 7:30 p.m., University of Vermont Lane Series, UVM Recital Hall, in Burlington, $7.80-40.04; and Sunday, November 3, 3 p.m., Catamount Arts, South Church Hall, in St. Johnsbury. $6-20. catamountarts.org

Having taken Europe by storm, the Budapest trio embarks on its first U.S. tour. Friday, November 1, 7:30 p.m., University of Vermont Lane Series, UVM Recital Hall, in Burlington, $7.80-40.04; and Sunday, November 3, 3 p.m., Catamount Arts, South Church Hall, in St. Johnsbury. $6-20. catamountarts.org Simone Dinnerstein: The New York Times calls this pianist "an utterly distinctive voice in the forest of Bach interpretation." Saturday, November 9, 7 p.m., Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph. $10-45. chandler-arts.org

Trebien Pollard: Vegan Chitlins and the Artist Formerly Known as the N-Word

Friday and Saturday, January 17 and 18, 7:30 p.m., Hopkins Center for the Arts, Theater on Currier, Hanover, N.H. $30. hop.dartmouth.edu

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Julie Lemberger

Trebien Pollard

The term "vegan chitlins" might seem like an oxymoron, given that chitlins are a traditional Southern soul food made from pig intestines. For choreographer and performer Trebien Pollard, however, it captures the nuances of the Black experience. He envisions a Black student who goes to college and becomes vegan, only to return home and find the family still enjoying chitlins.

The second part of the title plays on "the artist formerly known as Prince," the term media outlets used for the singer after he changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol. Pollard's version is "referencing back to a time when, you know, nobody cared about what your name was," he told Seven Days. "They just saw you as a Black person."

These themes converge in Pollard's performance piece, which explores the question "What does it mean to be Black?" As a solo dancer, he incarnates a shape-shifting character named "BLACK" who journeys through key historical moments. Costume changes illustrate the character's transformation, as Pollard sheds layers of black clothing throughout the show.

Pollard conceptualized the piece after being deeply affected by the 2012 death of Trayvon Martin, the 17-year-old who became a symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement. Pollard said Martin reminded him of his younger brother.

Throughout the show, Pollard chants poetry he wrote about Black identity and racial violence.

"A fate unknown, nothing's clear," he recites. "Year after year after year after year, innocent souls disappear."

— H.F.



If you like this, try...