August 28, 2024 Arts + Culture » Art Review

Saks Afridi Brings 'Sci-Fi Sufism' to Brattleboro 

The artist creates an immersive, time-traveling narrative installation positing the existence of SpaceMosque, a prayer-granting UFO.
By

Published August 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated August 28, 2024 at 10:55 a.m.

"Saks Afridi: SpaceMosque" is on view through October 19 at Brattleboro Museum & Art Center. A talk on Zoom with the artist and curator Sadaf Padder is Thursday, August 29, 7:30 p.m. brattleboromuseum.org

The original print version of this article was headlined "1001 Nights: A Space Odyssey | Saks Afridi brings "Sci-Fi Sufism" to Brattleboro"

Related Events

  • Online
    Virtual Artist Talk: Saks Afridi @ Brattleboro Museum & Art Center

    • The artist discusses his exhibition "SpaceMosque" with curator Sadaf Padder. Register for Zoom link at brattleboromuseum.org....
    • Thu., Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m. Free

  • Saks Afridi @ Brattleboro Museum & Art Center

    • "SpaceMosque," an installation of multimedia works telling a sci-fi parafiction combining Islamic mysticism and technology....
    • Through Oct. 19

Related Locations

More...
