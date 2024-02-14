Cardy-o-grams 2024: Notes of Affection, Gratitude and Admiration from Seven Days Readers 

click to enlarge

Thanks to all the readers who surprised their partners, pals, parents and pets with a special Valentine's message in the newspaper this week. Read them all and feel the love this Valentine's Day! If you missed out on this new Seven Days tradition, don't forget to tell your sweetie how you feel — in person.



DJ,

I can't wait to marry you this year! We've built a pretty cool life together — full of laughter, friendship, family, love and adventures. I love how whenever we do something together it feels special. Here's to a lifetime of that special feeling! <3

— KT

Boop,

From joy to sadness

Wouldn't you say this is fun?

I love you woot woot

— G.D.S

Bud,

Until heaven, and then forever.

— Peba

T Pick,

I love you in all three tenses and every place and every season.

— D Theodora

My NBS from NSB,

My oldest, dearest, truest of the true. Making me feel seen, heard, loved, supported, stocked with Haribo. Excited to laugh beside you when we're li'l ole ladies, reminiscing about the raft and how restaurants close too early and everything in between.

— Your NBS from NSB

N.S.,

You're my favorite, as always. Thanks for keeping me warm, pushing my buttons and making me laugh. I love you so much.

— A.E.

Suzy Zaner,

20 yilligini nishonlayapmiz. Birinchi o'pishdan tortib boshqa ko'p narsalargacha. Men seni sevaman.

— Shirin qiz

Sydney,

Happy Valentine's Day. I love you :)

— Jack

Gail Hartigan, love of my life,

Take this love poem to heed.

For you, my love, I'll always need.

For you, my heart will always bleed.

For you, my sweet, I've love indeed.

For you, my darling Gail Marie,

I'll love you for eternity.

— Thomas

Lou,

You are simply the best and I love you! Happy Valentine's Day to the guy who has made me laugh for more than 25 years and brings me flowers pretty much every week! You're top-notch, the bee's knees, a primo partner, father and husband. I'm a lucky gal!

— Rebecca

Luker,

I love so much about ya,

How you ski the T-bar with ease,

Making treading water look like a breeze,

No wonder you have the finest DUPR,

Even your painting is simply super,

Moon of my life, rider of darkness,

Dreaming of October to say heck yes!

— MG

Dan the man,

I'm so grateful for the adventures you plan, how your kindness can span, and how you make the most out of every day that you possibly can.

— Your #1 fan

My love,

Eleven years after a Seven Days personal ad ... we have a beautiful life. Happy anniversary, happy life. Nice butt.

— JAS

To My Jeopardy-loving Seth,

You brighten my days with a "Daily Double" of happiness. No wagers needed — being married to you is the ultimate jackpot!

— Your lucky wife, Katie xoxo

Mike Diemer,

25 years of being my best friend and life partner. I love you!

— Jill

Gloria Goferlykebeeng,

Rar rar snassen frassen heh heh rar smooch rar heh snatzen fratzen heh heh iggle snass!

— Wally Goferlykebeeng

Mom,

Flat tires and vet bills, tangled wires and wine spills. When I don't know what to do, I know I can always call you! Thank you for always being a superwoman. You're my hero. I love you!

— Katie

To all our customers,

We love you! Thank you for making every day a special one! Here's to making more memories with you!

— Standing Stone Wines

My Zelda-loving bookworm,

I'm so in love with you, it's crazy. I love your laugh, your smile, your silly little jokes, your hugs. Thank you for always being my rock; on a hard day all I want is you. I love you always!

— Your cat-obsessed nerd

Rev. Karen G. Johnston,

Thanks for helping me regain my faith in beloved community.

— Evan L. Cooper

Kunces Family,

We have all been through our ups and downs together. Let's make this Valentine's Day filled with a lot of love!

— Kimberly Kunces

Chris,

One year ago, you were studying for the bar exam and I was in Australia. Now, I live in your house and you're a lawyer. This Valentine's Day is definitely better than last. Love you!

— Caleb

Shelley Hanna,

Seven years celebrated with the help of Seven Days! Love, your constant admirer and willing 4848 partner.

— ACW

Lauren C,

Will you be my valentine? Over 15 years of love for you, over 15 years of adventures. You are my heart, my soul and my better half. You are an amazingly kind, strong and loving women. Your smile sets my heart on fire every day. I love you forever.

— Elana C, not-so-secret admirer

James,

You're in my soul. Since the first snowy afternoon we spent together, I've thought you were exactly awesome. For tea in the sand, Boothbay and Hermit Island, Scotty and Rougie, planting beach roses, the greenhouse, my wishing well, I love you.

— JP

To my sporty dyke sweetie,

I'm swishing you a hoopy Valentine's Day. I court believe how cute you are. You're a slam hunk! xoxo

— Your lipstick femme AB

Paige,

Whether we're at hiking at MARSH, walking along the waterfront, smelling the bread at CM, going for a ski, loading the car up for an adventure or watching the sunset on top of Mt. Philo, it's always time I cherish and look back on fondly. ILYTTMAB!

— Kyle

Dr. Karen Cooper,

My love, you have led the way to our wonderful new home. May we share it, and our love, for many Vermonty years to come.

— Evan L. Cooper

Chef Shawn,

Thanks for bringing home the bacon and frying it up in a pan. The world is more delicious and fabulous because of you and your many talents.

— Enjoli Fan Club

Justina, my heart,

I like so much about you and love learning more. Your passion and compassion for the world help me fall in love with you more deeply. The sight of your lake-storm eyes makes me feel like I'm lying under a cold shade tree on a hot, sunny day.

— Jimmy Lee Clark

Robert,

You're the number one dog dad, best meatball maker, best dough baker and a phenomenal partner all around. I love you to the moon and back! <3

— Madeline

My Sweet J,

I love that you want to talk while I'm brushing my teeth. I love how you pat your tum furiously. I love your eyes and your smile and your warm, wonderful heart.

— Your B

Mama C,

Thanks for the spanks. They have changed my life. You are the second-best human :-)

— Rumi

To Michael, my sweetheart,

Michael, I've never been more grateful for you as a husband and friend since my operation. You have kept me entertained and well fed and have lifted my spirits! I really look forward to us taking our walks together again. I truly love you.

— Your Lynnie

To all my galentines,

For MJR, SL, KB, RP, EG, JK, JW, BP, DB and AT — so much love and thanks for the walks, the dancing, the laughter, the adventuring, and the listening and support over the years. I'm so lucky to have you in my corner. xoxoxo

— Melissa

Seth,

I love you most. You open the door for me, and you have great hair. I hope we do puzzles when we're older.

— Anna

Sophia's Friend,

There's a French poet who said, "There is another world, but it is in this one." I like that there is another world (in this one) where we mean more to each other than just friends of a friend — all I have to do is ask. So I'm asking.

— Also Sophia's Friend

Bubby,

I love you more than words can tell, but: You are a truly phenomenal thinker, painter, dancer and jokester. I deeply admire your ingenuity and integrity. It's been my life's greatest honor to know you. You are still the best part of the crumb cake.

— BED

To my bestie,

I'm Kona Can't use fona Like 2 run n play Now have 2 say My love for U is trU Not seeing U makes me blU Want 2 kiss U each day When I C UR car Comin from far It makes my heart sail I wag my tail On dis tender day I pray I C U soon 2 sing a happy tune.

— Kona

JP,

Thank you for being an amazing dad and husband. You mean the world to us, and we are so very lucky to have you! Love you to the moon and back x1M! Happy Valentine's Day! xoxo

— Margaret and Your Cherubs

Katherine the Great,

In Cashmere's solar-powered embrace, our hearts intertwine

Velcro-like bonds, your hand in mine

With Rosie's fur, our love's pure hue

Forever together, me and you.

— Certified Cat Daddy

Susanna,

Ping! I love you so much and am always happier when I'm with you. You make me a better person, and I know I can count on you. I don't tell you enough how fortunate I feel to be with you. Thank you for all the scratches. Happy Valentine's Day!

— Zoe

Mommy,

Love U so much. Thank U 4: year-round outdoor access, food buffet, cleanest boxes in the NEK, comfy beds everywhere, left shoulder carries, countless cuddles, winter paths, sleeping by your face, kitchen amusement park. U R the best human!

— Sir Nigel Francis Murphy

Sam,

You are like the husband from "Fargo." Thank you for coffee and eggs each morning.

— Jeny