Should I Call Out a Vegan on Her Cocaine Habit? | Seven Days

September 18, 2024 Arts + Culture » Ask the Rev.

Ask the Rev: Should I Call Out a Vegan on Her Cocaine Habit? 

The Reverend responds to a question about a vegan acquaintance's drug use — and when it's OK to accuse someone of being a hypocrite.
Published September 18, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

click to enlarge &copy; CORY THOMAN | DREAMSTIME
  • © Cory Thoman | Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,

An acquaintance of mine is a vegan, and she's always touting her "healthy lifestyle" on social media. However, I know for a fact that she does cocaine anytime it's available, which is pretty often in her circle. I feel like she's a hypocrite, and I want to call her out on it. Should I?

Nosy Nellie (woman, 23)

Dear Nosy Nellie,

According to the Vegan Society, veganism is "a philosophy and way of living which seeks to exclude — as far as is possible and practicable — all forms of exploitation of, and cruelty to, animals for food, clothing or any other purpose; and by extension, promotes the development and use of animal-free alternatives for the benefit of animals, humans and the environment."

While cocaine is derived from the leaves of the coca plant, its production decimates the surrounding environment in South and Central America. The deforestation and pollution it causes has a direct negative impact on indigenous wildlife, including birds and aquatic creatures. Not to mention the death and destruction the drug causes to human lives.

So, is cocaine vegan? I would say not really. If you don't eat honey because you care about bees, you probably shouldn't be rippin' lines every chance you get. But should you call this person out on her drug habits on social media? Absolutely not.

If she were a close friend or family member and you were sincerely concerned about her drug use, you should have a talk with her about it. In this case, what this person does has no real impact on your life other than getting you riled up. I suggest that you unfollow her on all social media platforms and keep your nose out of her business.

On the other hand, if you happen to run into her at a party and she's about to indulge in some booger sugar, you could casually drop the fact that cocaine is often cut with lactose powder. That's definitely not vegan.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend

Tags:

The Reverend
 What's your problem? Need some irreverent counsel on life's conundrums? You can always just "Ask the Rev."

