December 28, 2023 Arts + Culture » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Goodbye, 2023 

Episode 705

By

Published December 28, 2023 at 7:30 a.m.

Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger looks back on the year with her mother, Sophie Quest, and shares some archival footage from a 2018 interview with photographer Matthew Thorsen. We also catch up with “The Deadbeat Club,” which consists of Eva, her mom and her sister, Seven Days associate editor Margot Harrison.

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

