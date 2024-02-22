 Stuck in Vermont: Meet Lynda Siegel, Burlington’s Queen of Mah-Jongg | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 22, 2024 Arts + Culture » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Meet Lynda Siegel, Burlington’s Queen of Mah-Jongg 

Episode 709

By

Published February 22, 2024 at 7:30 a.m.

When Lynda Siegel was growing up, her Jewish mother and aunts played a tile-based game called mah-jongg. The game originated in China in the 19th century and made its way to the West in the 1920s. Siegel learned to play the game in 2001 and found it a relaxing alternative to her work as a schoolteacher.

After she retired, Siegel began teaching mah-jongg classes in March 2022 at the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue in Burlington. She estimates that she has taught the game to 125 people over the past two years and raised $8,000 for the synagogue. Called the “Queen of Mah-Jongg” by some of her fellow players, Siegel also organizes free weekly drop-in sessions every Wednesday morning and evening at OZ, and she plays on Tuesday nights with friends. Siegel has seen a resurgence of interest in the game around the state and says it is not just Jewish women playing it anymore.

In her latest episode of "Stuck in Vermont," Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger visited OZ for a Wednesday morning drop-in game and met Siegel and some of the other players. Siegel’s mah-jongg classes start up again in March; you can sign up on the OZ website.

Filming date: 1/24/24

Music: Aaron Kenny, “Cocktail Hour”

E's Jammy Jams, “Elite Syncopations”

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

