The 7 Best Vermont Events: September 25-October 2, 2024 | Seven Days

Courtesy Of Daria Bisho

Margot Harrison

Meet Me at Midnight

Thursday 26

Vermont author — and Seven Days contributor and consulting editor — Margot Harrison launches her debut adult novel, The Midnight Club, at Venetian Cocktail & Soda Lounge in Burlington. The speakeasy-style setting offers the ideal backdrop for listeners to drink in the twisty, wistful wonders of her work — an exploration of our innate and very human desire to revisit the past.

Kinetic Kora

Thursday 26 & Friday 27

Courtesy Of Catamount Arts

Yacouba Sissoko

Audiences around the globe are dazzled by Yacouba Sissoko, a West African master of strings — and now it's Vermont's turn to witness the magic, at York Street Meeting House in Lyndonville and Dibden Center for the Arts in Johnson. The virtuoso musician handles the 21-stringed kora with deft precision while sharing the traditions, history and culture of his Malian heritage.

Stone-Cold Satire

Friday 27 & Saturday 28

Courtesy Of Anne Fishbein

David Sedaris

There's a reason David Sedaris is heralded as one of America's foremost humor writers. An evening with the author at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe is your chance to experience his dry wit and keen observations of the human condition firsthand. Audiences will leave feeling inspired, beguiled and a little more accepting of the mundane.

View From the Top

Friday 27-Sunday 29

Courtesy Of Bailey Beltramo

Vermont Climbing Festival

The Vermont Climbing Festival at Farr's Field in Waterbury offers three jam-packed days of unbridled mountaineering bliss, underscoring the community aspect of climbing and emphasizing a fierce appreciation for the state's scalable landscapes. Highlights include a Friday night story hour around a crackling campfire, as well as a Saturday pancake breakfast (you'll burn it off).

Illuminating Sounds

Saturday 28

Courtesy Of Lucía Casado

Candlelight: Vivaldi's 'Four Seasons' & More

An international concert series debuts in Burlington: Candlelight: Vivaldi's Four Seasons & More, at the First Unitarian Universalist Society, pulls listeners into an intimate environment brimming with thousands of candles. Local musicians perform melodious classical works in a setting that perfectly befits the composer's tone. The only question remains: Is there a concerto for mud season?

Prettiest Pooches

Sunday 29

Courtesy Of James Buck

Best Pooch in the Noosk

Cue "God Loves a Terrier"! Pups vie for Best Pooch in the Noosk at the Winooski Farmers Market, a dog show highlighting the area's favorite four-legged fur babies. Prizes are awarded for superlatives such as "Cutest," "Looks Most Like Their Human" and, let's face it, "Worst Breath." Every dog has its day — could this be your canine's?

Going Solo

Ongoing

Courtesy Of Jennifer Mccandless

"Soggy Pile of Silver Linings" by Jennifer McCandles

AVA Gallery and Art Center in Lebanon, N.H., hosts three scintillating solo exhibitions this month: Janie Cohen's "Clothwork Assemblage," Cameron Davis' "Magnolia's Desire" and Jennifer McCandless' "Life Among the Animals." The featured works contain distinct and diverging mediums, subject matters and voices yet somehow collate into a cohesive viewing experience.