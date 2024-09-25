 The 7 Best Vermont Events: September 25-October 2, 2024 | Seven Days

September 23, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 25-October 2 

Explore our editor's picks for must-do events in Vermont this week, including an evening with David Sedaris at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe.
By

Published September 23, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. | Updated September 23, 2024 at 5:46 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Yacouba Sissoko @ York Street Meeting House

    • The virtuoso musician displays his mastery of the traditional West African kora — an instrument with 21 strings....
    • Thu., Sept. 26, 7 p.m. $20; free for students.

  • Margot Harrison @ Venetian Cocktail & Soda Lounge

    • The local author discusses her emotionally thrilling debut adult novel, The Midnight Club, in conversation with fellow writer Lisa Kusel....
    • Thu., Sept. 26, 7 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Yacouba Sissoko @ Dibden Center for the Arts, Vermont State University-Johnson

    • The virtuoso musician and master of the traditional West African kora — an instrument with 21 strings — takes the stage....
    • Fri., Sept. 27, 7-9 p.m. $10; free for students.

  • User Submitted
    David Sedaris @ Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe Mountain Resort

    • SOLD OUT. The preeminent humorist, known for acclaimed books such as Me Talk Pretty One Day, shares witty words and sharp insights....
    • Fri., Sept. 27, 7-9:30 p.m. and Sat., Sept. 28, 7-9:30 p.m. $60-80.

  • User Submitted
    Vermont Climbing Festival @ Farr's Field

    • Mountaineers from across the state gather for a weekend of skill-based clinics, workshops, competitions, talks and trail projects....
    • Fri., Sept. 27, 5-10 p.m., Sat., Sept. 28, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 29, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. $70.

  • User Submitted
    Cameron Davis @ AVA Gallery and Art Center

    • "Magnolia's Desire," large-scale paintings that consider a memorial star magnolia tree in the artist's garden....
    • Through Oct. 5

  • User Submitted
    Janie Cohen @ AVA Gallery and Art Center

    • "Clothwork Assemblage," textile-based works by the Vermont artist....
    • Through Oct. 5

  • User Submitted
    Jennifer McCandless @ AVA Gallery and Art Center

    • "Life Among the Animals," ceramic sculpture using satirical narratives....
    • Through Oct. 5

  • Staff Picks
    Candlelight: Vivaldi's 'Four Seasons' & More @ First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington

    • Illuminated by thousands of candles, local musicians perform glowing classical masterworks by Antonio Vivaldi and others....
    • Sat., Sept. 28, 7 p.m. $41-54.

  • User Submitted
    Best Pooch in the Noosk @ Winooski Falls Way

    • Pup enthusiasts flock to this celebration of all things canine, showcasing the cutest four-legged visitors of the farmers market....
    • Sun., Sept. 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

Speaking of...

