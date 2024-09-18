The 7 Best Vermont Events This Week: September 18-25, 2024 | Seven Days

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Patrick Mccormack

Noah Kahan

Kool Like Kahan

Thursday 19

Vermont's own multiplatinum sensation Noah Kahan takes the stage at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction for an epic night of soul-baring. Kahan's candid struggle with mental health is often interwoven with his musical artistry, so it comes as no surprise that proceeds support his Busyhead Project. The concert is sold out, but dry those tears — there's a wait list!

Jammin' Out

Saturday 21

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Hannah Angelides

Jam for the Parks

Stowe Cider invites folks to commemorate 100 years of Vermont State Parks at Jam for the Parks. Ticket proceeds support the preservation of our parks, with a percentage of cider sales donated to boot. The lineup — including an After Dark edition for adults — features crowd-pleasing faves including Dylan & the Dead, plus family-friendly activities and sustenance from Shakedown Street BBQ & Grill.

Honey Haven

Starting Friday 20

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Caledonia Spirits

Bee's Knees Week

Bees are always the main buzz at Barr Hill distillery in Montpelier, but never more so than at Bee's Knees Week — a celebration of these precious pollinators. Fans of the golden gift from our fuzzy flying friends partake in events ranging from a cocktail class to a honey-centric dinner featuring an observational hive.

Need for Speed

Saturday 21

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Harold Lloyd Entertainment

Speedy (1928)

Harold Lloyd's last silent film before the advent of talkies, Speedy, invites audiences into a bygone era of Hollywood where physical comedy reigns supreme. Presented as part of the Brandon Town Hall silent film series, the 1928 rom-com is brought to musical life by accompanist Jeff Rapsis, a composer who specializes in creating sounds for silence.

Fantastic Beasts

Saturday 21

click to enlarge © Msalena | Dreamstime

Falconer

During Sport of Kings Day, lords and ladies of the realm peek into the 3,000-year-old practice of falconry at the Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee. Modern-day falconers and their trained, taloned friends demonstrate how the practice has evolved over centuries. Dress the part and embark on a medieval romp replete with stilt walkers, archery and music. Saturday 21

Piano Man

Saturday 21

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Capital City Concerts

Paul Orgel

Capital City Concerts kicks off its 25th season with Grammy-nominated pianist Paul Orgel. The performer who started it all for the series in 2000 returns for an aptly named program, "Full Circle." From Johann Sebastian Bach to Franz Liszt to Ludwig van Beethoven, the evening at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier features classical compositions showcasing Orgel's skillful technique.

Rocky Road

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy of Studio Place Arts

Untitled by John A. Matusz

Now in its 24th year, the annual "Rock Solid" exhibit at Studio Place Arts in Barre showcases carved creations by local sculptors, as well as works in other mediums that evoke the unique and sometimes formidable qualities of stone. Afterward, gallerygoers are encouraged to embark on an Art Stroll around Barre's historic downtown to view other outdoor chiseled constructions.