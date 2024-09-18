 The 7 Best Vermont Events This Week: September 18-25, 2024 | Seven Days

September 16, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 18-25 

Explore our editor's picks for must-do events in Vermont this week, from Stowe Cider's Jam for the Parks to Bee's Knees Week presented by Barr Hill distillery.
By

Published September 16, 2024 at 5:28 p.m.

  • Opening or Reception User Submitted
    'Rock Solid XXIV' @ Studio Place Arts

    • An annual exhibit showcasing stone sculptures and assemblages by Vermont and regional artists....
    • Through Oct. 26

  • Noah Kahan @ Midway Lawn, Champlain Valley Exposition

    • SOLD OUT. Higher Ground presents the critically acclaimed Vermont singer-songwriter who pens and performs straight from the heart. Proceeds benefit the Busyhead Project Fund....
    • Thu., Sept. 19, 8 p.m. $89-159.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Bee's Knees Week: Kickoff Event @ Barr Hill

    • Gin enthusiasts enjoy specialty cocktails and a meet and greet with head distiller Ryan Christiansen....
    • Fri., Sept. 20, 3-5 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    'Speedy' @ Brandon Town Hall

    • Composer Jeff Rapsis provides live accompaniment to this 1928 silent comedy starring Harold Lloyd as a baseball-crazed youth — and a cameo from Babe Ruth...
    • Sat., Sept. 21, 7 p.m. Free; donations accepted.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Jam for the Parks: After Dark @ Stowe Cider

    • Concertgoers embark on an intergalactic and improvisational journey through time and space featuring the Vermont Park Allstars and some very special guests. Proceeds benefit Vermont...
    • Sat., Sept. 21, 9 p.m.-12 a.m. $20.

  • Sport of Kings Day @ Vermont Institute of Natural Science

    • Lords and ladies experience the history, language and tradition of falconry....
    • Sat., Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with regular admission, $16.50-19.50; free for members and children under 4.

  • User Submitted
    Jam for the Parks @ Stowe Cider

    • Music lovers party down to a lineup of local bands to support Vermont Parks Forever. Family-friendly activities and Shakedown Street BBQ eats round out the...
    • Sat., Sept. 21, 2-8 p.m. $40.

  • User Submitted
    Bee's Knees Week: Honey Dinner @ Barr Hill

    • Fans of the hive enjoy a special pairing of raw Vermont honey, cocktails and food while learning about the role of bees in our ecosystem....
    • Sat., Sept. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $65.

  •  Capital City Concerts: 'Full Circle' @ Unitarian Church of Montpelier

    • Grammy-nominated pianist Paul Orgel kicks off the landmark 25th season with pieces by Bach, Beethoven, Liszt and 20th-century Czech female composer Vítězslava Kaprálová....
    • Sat., Sept. 21, 7:30-9 p.m. $15-$30
    • Buy Tickets

  • User Submitted
    Bee's Knees Week: Cocktail Class @ Barr Hill

    • Learn the history of the aptly named cocktail and professional techniques to perfect your own....
    • Wed., Sept. 25, 6-7:30 p.m. $45.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Bee's Knees Week: Music, Pizza & Ice Cream @ Barr Hill

    • Attendees enjoy live tunes by GRG Jazz Trio, Hook and Peel wood-fired pizzas and homemade honey ice-cream from Wilson’s....
    • Fri., Sept. 27, 3-7 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Bee's Knees Week: Spencer Hardy @ Barr Hill

    • The local biologist enlightens attendees about these fascinating insects, particularly the small and often overlooked native bees, and discusses how we can support their wild...
    • Sat., Sept. 28, 12-1:30 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Bee's Knee's Week: Final Day Cocktails @ Barr Hill

    • Close out the week of pollinator-friendly events with the titular aperitif....
    • Sun., Sept. 29, 12-7 p.m. Free.
