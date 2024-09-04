 The 7 Best Vermont Events This Week: September 4-11, 2024 | Seven Days

September 02, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 4-11 

Explore our editor's picks for must-do events in Vermont this week, including the Harvest Moon Cabaret at Lost Nation Theater at Montpelier City Hall.
By

Published September 2, 2024 at 5:11 p.m.

Related Events

  • Strapped-In: A Queer Comedy Showcase @ Vermont Comedy Club

    • (comedy)...
    • Thu., Sept. 5, 8:45 p.m. $10/$15

  • Moos & Brews & Cocktails Too! @ Billings Farm & Museum

    • Beer, beverages and baby cows make for a blissful summer evening....
    • Fri., Sept. 6, 5-7:30 p.m. $15-25.

  • Jane Davies @ Edgewater Gallery at the Falls

    • "Re-Assembly," a collection of new abstract mixed-media paintings by the Rupert artist....
    • Through Sept. 29

  • User Submitted
    Harvest Moon Cabaret @ Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier City Hall

    • Local luminaries show off everything that Lost Nation Theater has to offer in a fundraising phantasmagoria of song, dance and puppetry....
    • Sat., Sept. 7, 7-9 p.m. Donations.
    • Buy Tickets

  • User Submitted
    'The Quietest Year' @ Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe Mountain Resort

    • Local filmmaker Karen Akins screens her award-winning documentary on noise pollution and health. Q&A follows....
    • Sat., Sept. 7, 7-9 p.m. $17.50.

  • 2024 Pride Vermont Parade & Festival @ Downtown Burlington

    • Queer and trans folks paint the town red, with a procession through downtown ending in a joyful bash at Waterfront Park....
    • Sun., Sept. 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

  • Ethan Tapper @ Burlington City Hall Auditorium

    • The beloved former Chittenden County forester launches his new book, How to Love a Forest: The Bittersweet Work of Tending a Changing World....
    • Tue., Sept. 10, 7 p.m. $10; preregister.
