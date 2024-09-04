The 7 Best Vermont Events This Week: September 4-11, 2024 | Seven Days

click to enlarge File: James Buck

Pride Vermont Parade & Festival

LGBTQ the Music

Sunday 8

The 2024 Pride Vermont Parade & Festival once again fills the streets of the Queen City with LGBTQ joy, love and resistance. Starting with a procession through downtown Burlington and ending with a beautiful blowout in Waterfront Park, the celebration features live music, drag performances, burlesque dancing and everything else over the rainbow.

Stick Season

Tuesday 10

click to enlarge File: Daria Bishop

Ethan Tapper

Ethan Tapper, the beloved former Chittenden County forester turned author, launches his new book, How to Love a Forest: The Bittersweet Work of Tending a Changing World, at Burlington City Hall Auditorium. Hosted by Phoenix Books and moderated by Bridget "the Bird Diva" Butler, this celebration of Tapper and his work invites attendees to move toward a radical new understanding of our relationship with nature.

Live, Laugh, Love

Thursday 5

click to enlarge Courtesy

Tal Friedman

Burlington Dyke Night and comedian Tal Friedman present Strapped-In!, a new comedy showcase series at Burlington's Vermont Comedy Club. Celebrating all forms of queer expression, this inaugural installment features standup, drag, burlesque, performance art, and live music by the likes of Katniss Everqueer, Nic Sisk and Pete Zapparti.

Herbivore Hour

Friday 6

click to enlarge Courtesy

Moos & Brews & Cocktails Too!

At the end of a long, late-summer week, the bovines of Billings Farm & Museum in Woodstock are ready to kick back. Locals who wish to join them are invited to Moos & Brews & Cocktails Too!, featuring a stacked menu of local food and drink options, live music, historic lawn games, horse-drawn wagon rides, butter churning, and plenty of Jersey cow kisses.

Curtain Call

Saturday 7

click to enlarge Courtesy

Taryn Michelle

Lost Nation Theater at Montpelier City Hall starts the fall season with an especially autumnal fundraiser, the Harvest Moon Cabaret. Local luminaries, including Dan Bruce, Taryn Noelle, Kathleen Keenan, and the casts of LNT productions The Prom and The Tempest, show off everything from music to theater in a fabulous phantasmagoria.

Quiet, Please

Saturday 7

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Dan Higgens

The Quietest Year

Local filmmaker Karen Akins screens her award-winning documentary The Quietest Year at Stowe Mountain Resort's Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center. Drawing on Vermonters' stories of roaring F-35s, unregulated recreational shooting and incessant cock-a-doodle-doos, the film investigates the links between noise pollution and health. A Q&A follows.

Life Cycle

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

Artwork by Jane Davies

Rupert artist Jane Davies' latest solo exhibition, "Re-Assembly," is on view at Middlebury's Edgewater Gallery at the Falls. The collection features abstract mixed-media paintings that make use of discarded materials from Davies' previous projects; incorporate bold, unique colors and textures; and raise questions about extracting meaning from a chaotic world.