The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 21-27 

click to enlarge Courtesy

"Pond and Beaver, Barnet, VT" by Henry Isaacs

River Deep

Ongoing

Vermont painter Henry Isaacs presents his long-awaited local solo show, "Swimming Holes & Gathering Places — Vermont and Beyond," at Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. At Isaacs' gallery talk on August 23, guests learn more about the prolific artist's bold, colorful landscapes.

Folk Hero

Saturday 24

click to enlarge Courtesy Of David Mcclister

Caitlin Canty

The final summer benefit concert at Waitsfield's Knoll Farm features folk-country singer-songwriter Caitlin Canty, whose bluesy vocals and guitar picking conjure dreamy, haunting vibes perfect for the slow slide into autumn. Ticket purchases and preordered picnics — which include farm-fresh cheese, bread, salami, veggies and dessert — benefit the farm's historic barn restoration fund.

Shark Week

Thursday 22 & Friday 23

click to enlarge © Евгений Вершинин | Dreamstime

Adventure Dinner Jaws Pop-Up

We're going to need a bigger boat! The Adventure Dinner Jaws Pop-Up at Peg & Ter's in Shelburne takes a great white-size bite out of a seafood-focused menu. Diners pair summery oysters with Aperol spritzes, lobster bao buns with salted-cucumber gin and tonics, and key lime pie with pineapple daiquiris.

Mountain Movement

Friday 23 & Saturday 24

click to enlarge Courtesy of Ella Flloyd

Water in the Wood

Stockbridge's Sable Project presents Water in the Wood, its end-of-summer collaborative showcase. The Sable Ensemble — composed of artists fresh off a three-week, off-grid residency — combines dance, visual art, writing, music and puppetry into a multimedia extravaganza. A wood-fired pizza party follows.

America's Scot Talent

Saturday 24

click to enlarge Courtesy

Jamie Laval

Come one, come all to the Quechee Scottish Games and Festival! Held for nearly a half-century on the Quechee Polo Field in Hartford, this celebration of Scots culture and heritage features piping competitions, Highland dancing, sheepdog demonstrations, a parade of clans, live music and feats of strength. Slàinte Mhath!

Keep Your Gin Up

Sunday 25

click to enlarge Courtesy

Royal Jelly

Montpelier's Barr Hill pitches its second annual Royal Jelly, a mixology competition that charges eight regional bartenders with creating the best Bee's Knees-inspired cocktail using gin, lemon and honey while raising awareness of the importance of pollinators. Ticket holders taste each contender and vote for the people's choice award winner.

In-Cider Knowledge

Wednesday 28

click to enlarge © Bhofack2 | Dreamstime

Cider Terra

Shelburne Vineyard's final Cider Terra event of the season features Diane Flynt, apple farmer and author of Wild, Tamed, Lost, Revived: The Surprising Story of Apples in the South. Drawing on little-known history and her own experiences as a cidery owner in Appalachia, Flynt blows the story of this staple crop wide open. A meet and greet and a tasting of a rare Eden Cider series follow.