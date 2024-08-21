 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 21-27 | Seven Days Vermont

August 19, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 21-27 

Published August 19, 2024 at 3:57 p.m.

  • Staff Picks
    Adventure Dinner Jaws Pop-Up @ Peg & Ter's

    • Diners wade — dun dun! — into a menu of seafood-focused dishes, including oysters, lobster bao buns and key lime pie....
    • Thu., Aug. 22, 4-9 p.m. and Fri., Aug. 23, 4-9 p.m. Cost of food and drink; reservations encouraged.

  • Opening or Reception Staff Picks User Submitted
    Henry Isaacs @ Highland Center for the Arts

    • An exhibition of landscape paintings picturing swimming holes and gathering places in Vermont, Maine and New York....
    • Through Sept. 15

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Water in the Wood' @ Sable Project

    • The result of a three-week intensive residency, this collaborative multimedia show incorporates dance, sculpture, music and puppetry....
    • Aug. 23-24, 6-7:30 p.m. $20.

  • Staff Picks
    Quechee Scottish Games & Festival @ Quechee Polo Field

    • Bagpipe bands, sheepdog trials, Highland dancing and live music anchor a Scottish soirée....
    • Sat., Aug. 24, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. $25; free for kids 12 and under.

  • Staff Picks
    Caitlin Canty @ Knoll Farm

    • The final barn-raising benefit concert of the summer treats picnickers to the soulful strains of this bluesy balladeer....
    • Sat., Aug. 24, 6:30 p.m. $30.

  • Staff Picks
    The Royal Jelly: A Bee's Knees Cocktail Competition @ Barr Hill

    • Eight mixologists compete to create the best gin cocktail, and attendees taste and judge the results....
    • Sun., Aug. 25, 1-7 p.m. $40; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Cider Terra: Diane Flynt @ Shelburne Vineyard

    • A talk and tasting with the author of Wild, Tamed, Lost, Revived: The Surprising Story of Apples in the South delights the palate....
    • Wed., Aug. 28, 6-8 p.m. $59; preregister.
