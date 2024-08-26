The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 28-September 4 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Miranda Henne

Jolly Good Cello

Friday 30 & Saturday 31

Suite! World-class cellistreturns to Warren's Phantom Theater with another boundary-breaking, genre-blending performance. Joined onstage by four-finger banjo virtuoso Greg Liszt — known for playing with the Deadly Gentlemen and Bruce Springsteen — Henne delivers a surprising and skillful take on classical tunes.

Hell of a Time

Thursday 29-Sunday 1

No Exit

In the debut production of southern Vermont's newest theater company, One Room Theatrics, hell is other people. Such is the premise of Jean-Paul Sartre's existentialist masterpieceperformed at Stone Valley Arts in Poultney. In the play, three wayward souls discover that the bad place is a room where they are condemned to annoy and be annoyed by each other for all eternity.

Reach for the Stars

Saturday 31

Twilight Stars Party

Brownington's Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village holds its annual, an evening celebration of all things stellar. Stargazers enjoy live music by Tritium Well, a community jam session, and food, fun and games for the whole family. At dusk, everyone heads up the hill for a guided look at the cosmos through telescopes.

Ducks in a Row

Sunday 1

Great Duck Race

Mad River Valley Rotary hosts Waitsfield's wackiest, quackiest annual fundraiser:Donations by participants buy rubber duckies to root for as they take off from the Lareau Park swimming hole and head down the river. The owners of the first fake fowls to cross the finish line in two races win cash prizes. Donations benefit the Rotary's charity work with local organizations.

Native Son

Wednesday 4

Julian Brave NoiseCat and Ed Archie NoiseCat

Vermont International Film Foundation screens the new, groundbreaking Canadian documentaryat the Main Street Landing Film House in Burlington. Directed by Shuswap filmmaker Julian Brave NoiseCat and investigative journalist Emily Kassie, the film turns the tragic story of Canada's residential schools into a loving tribute to Indigenous culture and community.

House Party

Wednesday 4

Lee McColgan

Home is where the heart is — but also, sometimes, where the spiders and the mold and the ancient, crumbling foundations are. That's what author and woodworker Lee McColgan discovered when he bought a ramshackle 1702 house and decided to restore it. He reads from his memoir,, at Norwich Bookstore.





Make My Clay

Ongoing

"Facets"

Vermont potters Jeremy Ayers, Kate Butt and Dan Siegel presenta new show at Axel's Frame Shop & Gallery in Waterbury. Dedicated to the lesser-known uses of clay and ceramics, the exhibit features large-scale carved wall tiles; unconventional vessels exploring themes of gender and sexuality; and small, spontaneous sculptures.