August 26, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 28-September 4 

What to do in Vermont this weekend? A performance by Cellist Miranda Henne, a stargazer celebration, a rubber ducky race, a theater company's debut show and more.
By

Published August 26, 2024 at 10:51 a.m. | Updated August 26, 2024 at 9:42 p.m.

Related Events

  • Opening or Reception Staff Picks
    'Facets' @ Axel's Frame Shop & Gallery

    • An exhibition of ceramics by Jeremy Ayers, Kate Butt and Dan Siegel, including large-scale carved wall tiles, an installation exploring gender roles, and objects made...
    • Through Sept. 14

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'No Exit' @ Stone Valley Arts

    • One Room Theatrics presents Jean-Paul Sartre’s existentialist masterpiece about three people condemned to stay in one room in hell forever....
    • Thu., Aug. 29, 8-10 p.m., Fri., Aug. 30, 8-10 p.m., Sat., Aug. 31, 8-10 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 1, 2-4 p.m. $20.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Miranda Henne & Friends @ Phantom Theater, Edgcomb Barn

    • The world class cellist teams up with four-finger banjoist Greg Liszt....
    • Fri., Aug. 30, 8-9 p.m. and Sat., Aug. 31, 8-9 p.m. $20,

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Twilight Stars Party @ Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village

    • Stargazers and celebrants gather for an evening of food, live music, family fun and guided astronomy tours....
    • Sat., Aug. 31, 5-9:30 p.m. $8-25; free for kids under 5.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    The Great Duck Race @ Lareau Park

    • Waitsfield's quackiest fundraiser features a rubber-duck race, food, music and kids' activities. Cash prizes for sponsors of the first 11 fake fowl to cross the...
    • Sun., Sept. 1, 2-4 p.m. Free; donations accepted; preregister to compete.

  • Staff Picks
    Lee McColgan @ Norwich Bookstore

    • The author and woodworker reads from his recent memoir A House Restored: The Tragedies and Triumphs of Saving a New England Colonial....
    • Wed., Sept. 4, 7-8 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Sugarcane' @ The Screening Room @ VTIFF, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • A new documentary turns the tragedy of the Canadian residential system into a story about Indigenous resistance and resilience....
    • Wed., Sept. 4, 7-9 p.m. $6-12.
Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

