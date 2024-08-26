The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 28-September 4 

click to enlarge
Jolly Good Cello
Friday 30 & Saturday 31
Suite! World-class cellist Miranda Henne
returns to Warren's Phantom Theater with another boundary-breaking, genre-blending performance. Joined onstage by four-finger banjo virtuoso Greg Liszt — known for playing with the Deadly Gentlemen and Bruce Springsteen — Henne delivers a surprising and skillful take on classical tunes.
Hell of a Time
Thursday 29-Sunday 1
- © Ruletkka | Dreamstime
- No Exit
In the debut production of southern Vermont's newest theater company, One Room Theatrics, hell is other people. Such is the premise of Jean-Paul Sartre's existentialist masterpiece No Exit
,
performed at Stone Valley Arts in Poultney. In the play, three wayward souls discover that the bad place is a room where they are condemned to annoy and be annoyed by each other for all eternity.
Reach for the Stars
Saturday 31
- Courtesy of Paul Strikwerda
- Twilight Stars Party
Brownington's Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village holds its annual Twilight Stars Party
, an evening celebration of all things stellar. Stargazers enjoy live music by Tritium Well, a community jam session, and food, fun and games for the whole family. At dusk, everyone heads up the hill for a guided look at the cosmos through telescopes.
Ducks in a Row
Sunday 1
Mad River Valley Rotary hosts Waitsfield's wackiest, quackiest annual fundraiser: the Great Duck Race.
Donations by participants buy rubber duckies to root for as they take off from the Lareau Park swimming hole and head down the river. The owners of the first fake fowls to cross the finish line in two races win cash prizes. Donations benefit the Rotary's charity work with local organizations.
Native Son
Wednesday 4
- Courtesy of Emily Kassie & Sugarcane Film Llc
- Julian Brave NoiseCat and Ed Archie NoiseCat
Vermont International Film Foundation screens the new, groundbreaking Canadian documentary Sugarcane
at the Main Street Landing Film House in Burlington. Directed by Shuswap filmmaker Julian Brave NoiseCat and investigative journalist Emily Kassie, the film turns the tragic story of Canada's residential schools into a loving tribute to Indigenous culture and community.
House Party
Wednesday 4
- Courtesy of Liz Bailey
- Lee McColgan
Home is where the heart is — but also, sometimes, where the spiders and the mold and the ancient, crumbling foundations are. That's what author and woodworker Lee McColgan
discovered when he bought a ramshackle 1702 house and decided to restore it. He reads from his memoir, A House Restored: The Tragedies and Triumphs of Saving a New England Colonial
, at Norwich Bookstore.
Make My Clay
Ongoing
Vermont potters Jeremy Ayers, Kate Butt and Dan Siegel present "Facets,"
a new show at Axel's Frame Shop & Gallery in Waterbury. Dedicated to the lesser-known uses of clay and ceramics, the exhibit features large-scale carved wall tiles; unconventional vessels exploring themes of gender and sexuality; and small, spontaneous sculptures.