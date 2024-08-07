 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 7-13 | Seven Days Vermont

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 05, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 7-13 

By

Published August 5, 2024 at 6:08 p.m.

Related Events

  • Opening or Reception
    'Vermont Week 1984' @ Red Mill Gallery at Vermont Studio Center

    • A 40th anniversary exhibition by participants of VSC's first Vermont Week residency program, including Janet Fredericks, Phil Godenschwager, Linda E. Jones, Anni Lorenzini, George Pearlman,...
    • Through Sept. 10

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Dracula' @ QuarryWorks Theater

    • This stage adaptation of Bram Stoker's horror classic tethers an eerie atmosphere to an unrequited love story in an outdoor setting....
    • Thu., Aug. 8, 7:30-10 p.m., Fri., Aug. 9, 7:30-10 p.m., Sat., Aug. 10, 2-4:30 & 7:30-10 p.m., Sun., Aug. 11, 2-4:30 p.m., Thu., Aug. 15, 7:30-10 p.m., Fri., Aug. 16, 7:30-10 p.m., Sat., Aug. 17, 2-4:30 & 7:30-10 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 18, 2-4:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted.

  • Staff Picks
    Michael Ian Black @ Vermont Comedy Club

    • (comedy)...
    • Thu., Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m. and Sat., Aug. 10, 7:30 & 9:30 p.m. $30

  • Staff Picks
    BONERAMA! @ Alfie's Wild Ride

    • (funk, rock)...
    • Thu., Aug. 8, 9 p.m. $15/$20

  • Staff Picks
    Vermont Psychic Expo @ Champlain Valley Exposition

    • Tarot card and palm readers, mediums, crystals experts, and other conjurers convene for interactive workshops, panels and performances....
    • Sat., Aug. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $22.86-33.52; free for kids under 12.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Picks
    Hell or Highwater @ Downtown Waterbury

    • A block party and flood-relief fundraiser features fare from local restaurants, live music, a raffle and plenty of ways to support impacted community members....
    • Sat., Aug. 10, 4-8 p.m. Free; cost of food and drink.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Pie & Ice Cream Social @ Rokeby Museum

    • Museum supporters dig into homemade desserts topped with donated Ben & Jerry’s ice cream while taking in tunes by Sugar in the Pan and playing...
    • Sun., Aug. 11, 1-4 p.m. Free; cost of food.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 31-August 6

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 31-August 6

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including the annual Festival of Fools in Burlington.
    • By Carolyn Shapiro
    • Jul 29, 2024
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 24-30

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 24-30

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Grace Potter’s Grand Point North Concert Series at the Burlington waterfront.
    • By Carolyn Shapiro
    • Jul 22, 2024
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 17-23

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 17-23

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including this year's Vermont Brewers Festival.
    • By Carolyn Shapiro
    • Jul 15, 2024
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation