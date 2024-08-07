The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 7-13 

click to enlarge
- Courtesy Of Vermont Studio Center
- "Stitched in Fiction" by Daryl Storrs
Looking Back
Ongoing
Vermont Studio Center in Johnson began offering weeklong residencies to in-state artists and writers in 1984, providing studio space where they could generate new ideas and creative flow. To celebrate its 40th anniversary, "Vermont Week 1984" features works from that year's artists-in-residence.
Bones and All
Thursday 8
Three trombones and a tuba drive the funky grooves of Bonerama, a legendary New Orleans brass band making a bone-rattling appearance at Alfie's Wild Ride in Stowe. Funk, rock, soul, jazz and blues influences inform original tunes and cover songs ranging from Jimi Hendrix to Black Sabbath at this outside-the-box Big Easy bonanza.
Laugh Track
Thursday 8-Saturday 10
- Courtesy
- Michael Ian Black
Comedian, actor and writer Michael Ian Black commands the Vermont Comedy Club stage in Burlington, with a sometimes snarky and bawdy brand of observational wit. In addition to his standup, Black is known for the 2001 cult-classic movie Wet Hot American Summer and his books, including A Better Man: A (Mostly Serious) Letter to My Son.
Sink Your Teeth
Opens Thursday 8
- © Mara Fribus | Dreamstime
- Dracula
Halloween comes early to Adamant with QuarryWorks Theater's adaptation of Bram Stoker's deliciously blood-curling novel Dracula. Set in a sanatorium, this version of the genre-defining tale melds classic gothic horror and spine-chilling suspense with the drama of unrequited love and hubris in pursuit of immortality.
Recovery Time
Saturday 10
- Courtesy Of Nathan Dunbar
- Vermont Beer Collective on Elm Street in Waterbury after flooding
The Alchemist brewery and Vermont Beer Collective throw Hell or Highwater, a block party and flood-relief fundraiser on Waterbury's Elm Street. Named for an Alchemist beer created after 2011's Tropical Storm Irene, the shindig features fare from local restaurants, live music, a raffle and plenty of ways to support impacted community members.
Waxing Prophetic
Saturday 10 & Sunday 11
- Courtesy Of Vermont Psychic Expo
- Red Hoskins
Tarot readers, crystal enthusiasts and tea leaf interpreters see the Vermont Psychic Expo in their future this week. The event at Essex Junction's Champlain Valley Exposition includes spirit medium galleries, workshops, panels, vendors and performers. Father-daughter psychic team Lord Fafnir & Spawn share how-tos in tarot, palmistry and numerology.
Easy as Pie
Sunday 11
- Courtesy
- Isabelle Mae's Pie Emporium strawberry-rhubarb pie
What's the scoop? Well, it's Rokeby Museum's annual Pie & Ice Cream Social in Ferrisburgh! Dig into homemade desserts topped with donated Ben & Jerry's ice cream while taking in tunes by Sugar in the Pan and playing croquet or badminton on the lawn. Once visitors are full, they're free to explore the historic museum.