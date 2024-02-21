 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 21-27 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 19, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 21-27 

By

Published February 19, 2024 at 3:56 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Leila Philip @ Norwich Bookstore

    • The award-winning science writer shares from Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America....
    • Thu., Feb. 22, 7 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Le Consort @ Robison Concert Hall, Mahaney Arts Center, Middlebury College

    • Violin, cello and harpsichord players take audiences on a baroque journey through Europe....
    • Thu., Feb. 22, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $5-25.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    UVM Lane Series: Actors From the London Stage: 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' @ University of Vermont Recital Hall

    • Using minimal props and only five actors, a storied theater troupe breaks down the bard’s beloved comedy....
    • Fri., Feb. 23, 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 24, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $6.50-39.50.

  • User Submitted
    Erika Lawlor-Schmidt @ Studio Place Arts

    • "K Is for Koan, T Is for Tone," new project-based, site-specific prints, drawings, collages and assemblages that investigate the meaning of those Zen concepts, second-floor...
    • Through March 2

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Stark Mountain StorySki @ Mad River Glen

    • Little skiers follow the pages of Ten on the Sled by Kim Norman through the glade....
    • Sat., Feb. 24, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free with lift ticket; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Queen of Hearts Drag Ball @ Bellows Falls Moose Lodge

    • Guests come dressed in their Wonderland best to lose their heads over performances by Anita Cocktail, Rhedd Rhumm and others....
    • Sat., Feb. 24, 9 p.m. $20.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Wintervale @ Intervale Center

    • Locals take part in wintry delights, from snowshoe adventures and wildlife tracking to maple-tapping demos and a chili cook-off....
    • Sun., Feb. 25, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 14-20

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 14-20

    The temperatures are dropping, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including including the continuation of Farmers Night performance series at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier continues with "60 Years of Bread and Puppet.”
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Feb 12, 2024
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 7-13

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 7-13

    The temperatures are dropping, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by South Korean duo CelloGayageum at the Chandler Center for the Arts.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Feb 5, 2024
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 31-February 6

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 31-February 6

    The temperatures are dropping, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including This Is America: Part II, a slate of works by violinist and former Silkroad Ensemble member Johnny Gandelsman at Next Stage Arts Project in Putney.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jan 29, 2024
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 14-20

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 14-20

    The temperatures are dropping, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including including the continuation of Farmers Night performance series at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier continues with "60 Years of Bread and Puppet.”
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Feb 12, 2024
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 7-13

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 7-13

    The temperatures are dropping, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by South Korean duo CelloGayageum at the Chandler Center for the Arts.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Feb 5, 2024
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 31-February 6

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 31-February 6

    The temperatures are dropping, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including This Is America: Part II, a slate of works by violinist and former Silkroad Ensemble member Johnny Gandelsman at Next Stage Arts Project in Putney.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jan 29, 2024
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation