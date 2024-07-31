 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 10 Through 16 | Seven Days

July 08, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 10-16 

Published July 8, 2024 at 4:34 p.m.

    Burger Night With the Tenderbellies @ Bread & Butter Farm

    • The Americana-bluegrass band jams and “Mister Chris” Dorman from TV’s “Mister Chris and Friends” entertains the kids while diners gather outdoors for a homegrown meal....
    • Fri., July 12, 4:30-7:30 p.m. $9-$25.

    Museum After Hours Summer Party @ Lake Champlain Maritime Museum

    • Libations and live music make for a lively waterfront function. Tickets include food and a raffle ticket....
    • Fri., July 12, 5-8 p.m. $50.

    Gretchen Verplanck @ Frog Hollow Vermont Craft Gallery

    • "Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)," a menagerie of ceramic creatures....
    • Through July 31

    Missisquoi Paddle-Pedal @ Davis Park

    • Cyclists and scullers assemble on the river for a day of races and relays....
    • Sat., July 13, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $20.

    Do Good Fest @ National Life Building

    • Revelers enjoy live music and food while supporting Branches of Hope, the cancer patient fund at Central Vermont Medical Center, and mental health agency Howard...
    • Sat., July 13, 1:30-10 p.m. $5-200.
    'The Beginning After the End of Humanity Circus' @ Bread and Puppet Theater

    • Bread and Puppet Theater's biweekly summer show incorporates puppetry, dancing and acrobatics while exploring themes of grief, death, genocide and — ultimately — hope....
    • Saturdays, Sundays, 3 p.m. and Sun., July 14, 3 p.m. Continues through Aug. 31 $10; by donations for kids under 6; preregister.

    The Tenderbellies @ Camp Meade

    • Bluegrass tunes get toes a-tappin' at this bold, brazen show....
    • Sun., July 14, 4-6:30 p.m. Free.

    Counting Crows @ Champlain Valley Exposition

    • The chart-topping band behind 1990s and 2000s hits such as "Accidentally in Love" and "Mr. Jones" rocks out....
    • Tue., July 16, 8 p.m. $70-290; free for kids 12 and under.
Carolyn Shapiro

 Carolyn Shapiro is a Seven Days contributing writer based in Burlington. She has written for publications including the New York Times and the Boston Globe, and she trains aspiring journalists through the University of Vermont's Community News Service.

