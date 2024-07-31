The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 10 Through 16 | Seven Days

click to enlarge Courtesy

Adam Duritz of Counting Crows

Mr. Jones and You

Tuesday 16

1990s indie rockers Counting Crows will be coming "'Round Here" when they perform with singer-songwriter James Maddock at the Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction. After its breakout more than 30 years ago withhits such as "Mr. Jones," the band released its most recent album in 2021.

Beatific Beasts

Ongoing

Three Monsters by Gretchen Verplanck

Frog Hollow Vermont Craft Gallery in Burlington aims to thrill visitors with a new show by local sculptor Gretchen Verplanck. "Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)" features a menagerie of ceramic creatures more mischievous and joyful than frightening. Verplanck has infused them with attitude, using toothy grins and surprised eyes to spark smiles in those who see them.

Rock the Boat

Friday 12

After Hours Summer Party

Lake Champlain Maritime Museum hosts an After Hours Summer Party with live music, eats and drinks on the Vergennes waterfront. Revelers fill up on tunes from Unruly Allies and local lulu ice cream, then get a preview of the new exhibit "Underwater Archaeology: Diving Into the Stories of People and Canal Boats on Lake Champlain."

Water and Wheels

Saturday 13

Missisquoi Paddle-Pedal

Competitors combine upper- and lower-body strength for the Missisquoi Paddle-Pedal, navigating canoes and kayaks along a 6.5-mile stretch of the river and biking a five-mile route of the adjacent Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail between Richford and East Berkshire. An awards ceremony follows the race, which benefits Northern Forest Canoe Trail.

Beneficial Bash

Saturday 13

Do Good Fest

National Life Group turns its back lawn into a celebratory site focused on altruism and positive vibes for its Do Good Fest, supporting the Branches of Hope cancer patient fund at Central Vermont Medical Center and Chittenden County mental health services agency Howard Center. Rock out to Fitz and the Tantrums, Rachel Platten, Dishwalla, and Couch before nighttime fireworks.

Agita Cantata

Saturday 13-Sunday 14

Bread & Puppet

Vermont's renowned Bread & Puppet Theater launches its 2024 summer circus performance, The Beginning After the End of Humanity Circus and Gaza Grey Lady Cantata, in Glover. The new work continues the political theater troupe's anti-capitalist, environmentally conscious themes with giant papier-mâché characters and human actors, dancers and musicians. Shows continue Saturdays and Sundays through August.

Pickin' Parties

Friday 12 & Sunday 14

Tenderbellies

Vermont band the Tenderbellies roll into two concert fields this week, showcasing their unique bluegrass-Americana music at Burger Night at Bread & Butter Farm in Shelburne on Friday and a Concert on the Green at Camp Meade in Middlesex on Sunday. They'll be singin', strummin' and mouth-harpin' while listeners fill their bellies with a variety of food-truck offerings on-site.