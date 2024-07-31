The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 17-23 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Chip Natvig

Vermont Brewers Festival

Hoppiness Ahead

Friday 19 & Saturday 20

Green Mountain beer buffs' favorite event returns to the Burlington waterfront. This year's Vermont Brewers Festival highlights 36 homegrown breweries and 10 from out of state — allowing local purveyors time to run their operations. It all adds up to more brews to choose from. Don't skip the fun in the Fermentation Tent.

Watch It

Friday 19 & Saturday 20

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Curren Sheldon/King Coal Productions

Elaine McMillion Sheldon's King Coal

Film lovers mingle with award-winning filmmakers at screenings and discussions during the Williston Film Festival at Isham Family Farm. Catch a selection of features, such as Vermont director Sierra Urich's Joonam and Oscar nominee Elaine McMillion Sheldon's King Coal, and shorts — including a world-premiere music video starring Williston residents.

Big 'Dilla

Opens Friday 19

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Alex Brown

Uncle Vanya

In 1983, when Bill Blachly founded Unadilla Theatre in a barn in Marshfield, his first production was Uncle Vanya. Now, Blachly is 100 and the company is staging a modern take on the Anton Chekhov classic about a family of landed gentry tearing apart at the seams. Seven Days theater critic Alex Brown directs.

Key Players

Friday 19

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Duo Ondine

Duo Ondine

As Duo Ondine, pianists Juliette Aridon-Kociolek and Clémentine Dubost tickle the ivories with four hands at Next Stage Arts in Putney. Hailing from Switzerland, the pair has played together for a decade, specializing in French and Slavic repertoires and designing concerts around a theme that connects each composition, whether by Debussy or Dvoák, Saint-Saëns or Stravinsky.

Tiny Dancer

Saturday 20 & Monday 22

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Avant Vermont Dance

Thumbelina

A diminutive girl emerges from a flower and is abducted by a toad, sparking a fantastical journey of discovery in Avant Vermont Dance's ballet Thumbelina, performed this week at outdoor venues in White River Junction and Springfield. Scrag Mountain Music artistic director Evan Premo wrote the narrative composition, with choreography by Ashley Hensel-Browning.

Pipes Are Callin'

Sunday 21

click to enlarge Courtesy

Albannach

Scottish Celt rockers Albannach go a wee bit raucous and wild when they hit the stage for the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain. Rhythmic instrumentals driven by bagpipes, drums and the bass tones of a didgeridoo will make listeners want to tap their feet or get up and dance. All ages and dogs are welcome.

Looking Back

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

Sam Thurston's wood sculptures of heads and human forms

Sam Thurston's wood sculptures of heads and human forms, painted still lifes, and ceramics tie past to present at a solo show at the Front gallery in Montpelier. The 81-year-old completed half the works in the past three years at his farmhouse in Lowell and others in a New York apartment early in his career. Catch an artist talk on Thursday, July 18.