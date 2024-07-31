 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 17-23 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 15, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 17-23 

By

Published July 15, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. | Updated July 15, 2024 at 5:52 p.m.

    Vermont Brewers Festival @ Waterfront Park

    • The annual beer-drinkers bash on Lake Champlain brings 36 Vermont breweries and 10 out-of-state producers to offer tastes and tips, along with food trucks and...
    • Fri., July 19, 5:30-9:30 p.m. and Sat., July 20, 12-4 & 5:30-9:30 p.m. $15-65; preregister.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Williston Film Festival @ Isham Family Farm

    • Two days of screenings and Q&As showcases the filmmakers behind several Oscar, Peabody and Emmy award-winning works, as well as Waterbury director and actor George...
    • Fri., July 19, 5:30-9:30 p.m. and Sat., July 20, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. $20 per day; $35 both days.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Picks
    Duo Ondine: Piano Duet @ Next Stage Arts Project

    • A French-Italian four-hands piano duet hits the stage. Livestream option available....
    • Fri., July 19, 7:30 p.m. $10-25.

  • Staff Picks
    'Uncle Vanya' @ Unadilla Theatre

    • The barn-based theater ensemble stages a modern take on the Anton Chekhov classic about a family of landed gentry tearing apart at the seams, directed...
    • Fri., July 19, 7:30 p.m., Sat., July 20, 7:30 p.m., Sun., July 21, 2 p.m., Fri., July 26, 7:30 p.m., Sat., July 27, 7:30 p.m., Sun., July 28, 2 p.m., Fri., Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 4, 2 p.m. $15-30.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Thumbelina' @ Lyman Point Park

    • The children's fairy tale unfolds as a ballet by Avant Vermont Dance in an outdoor performance. Bring a blanket or chair....
    • Sat., July 20, 11-11:30 a.m. Free.

  • Sam Thurston @ The Front

    • "Various Works," an exhibition of carved basswood heads and figures, painted still lifes and small ceramics created early in the artist's career and in the...
    • Through July 28

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series: Albannach @ Dog Mountain

    • Scottish Celtic musicians rock the hillside with drums, pipes and a didgeridoo. Dogs welcome....
    • Sun., July 21, 5-7 p.m. Free.
