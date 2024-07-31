 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 24-30 | Seven Days Vermont

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

July 22, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 24-30 

By

Published July 22, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. | Updated July 22, 2024 at 5:13 p.m.

Related Events

  • 'Pillows All the Way Down' @ Historic Park-McCullough

    • Touring theater troupe the Vermont Suitcase Company presents a humorous portrait of a miserly man who might be persuaded to part with his riches by...
    • Tue., July 23, 6 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    'Pillows All the Way Down' @ Off Center for the Dramatic Arts

    • Touring theater troupe the Vermont Suitcase Company presents a humorous portrait of a miserly man who might be persuaded to part with his riches by...
    • Wed., July 24, 7 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Adventure Dinner: Paris Olympics Pop-Up @ Peg & Ter's

    • A Parisian-inspired, farm-driven menu offers up special drinks and one-night-only dishes. Drop-ins and reservations welcome....
    • Thu., July 25, 4-9 p.m. and Thursdays, Fridays, 4-9 p.m. Continues through Aug. 9 Cost of food and drink.

  • 'Pillows All the Way Down' @ The Rest Stop

    • Touring theater troupe the Vermont Suitcase Company presents a humorous portrait of a miserly man who might be persuaded to part with his riches by...
    • Thu., July 25, 6 p.m. Free.

  • User Submitted
    'Sphere: The Full 360' @ Isham Family Farm

    • Vermont Academy of Choral Music immerses audiences in a multisensory experience of sound, light, poetry and graphic design....
    • Thu., July 25, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $35.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Ghana Summer Celebration @ Montpelier High School

    • Shidaa Drum and Dance Troupe leads a West African performance while African clothing and gift vendors sell their wares....
    • Fri., July 26, 7-9 p.m. $20; free for kids under 10.

  • 'Pillows All the Way Down' @ Sable Project

    • Touring theater troupe the Vermont Suitcase Company presents a humorous portrait of a miserly man who might be persuaded to part with his riches by...
    • Fri., July 26, 7 p.m. Free.

  • User Submitted
    'Sphere: The Full 360' @ Sow Love Gardens

    • Vermont Academy of Choral Music immerses audiences in a multisensory experience of sound, light, poetry and graphic design....
    • Fri., July 26, 7:30 p.m. $35.

  • Shanta Lee and Damon Honeycutt @ Bennington Museum

    • "Dark Goddess: Sacroprofanity," photographs, items from the permanent collection and digital sound installation....
    • Through Aug. 11

  • Staff Picks
    The Ramble @ Various Old North End locations

    • The beloved neighborhood gathering returns for its 20th anniversary with a circus theme and games, performances, food and a crafts market....
    • Sat., July 27, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Free.

  • User Submitted
    Adventure Dinner: Summer Barn Party @ The Soule House & Carriage Barn

    • Chefs serve up an unlimited grazing table, cocktails and mocktails, a pop-up raw bar and chilled rosé to accompany lawn games and a makers’ market....
    • Sat., July 27, 12-4 p.m. $42.51.

  • User Submitted
    'Sphere: The Full 360' @ Essex Cinema, T-Rex Theater

    • Vermont Academy of Choral Music immerses audiences in a multisensory experience of sound, light, poetry and graphic design....
    • Sat., July 27, 7:30 p.m. $35.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

About The Author

Carolyn Shapiro

Carolyn Shapiro
Bio:
 Carolyn Shapiro is a Seven Days contributing writer based in Burlington. She has written for publications including the New York Times and the Boston Globe, and she trains aspiring journalists through the University of Vermont's Community News Service.

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 17-23

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 17-23

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including this year's Vermont Brewers Festival.
    • By Carolyn Shapiro
    • Jul 15, 2024
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 10-16

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 10-16

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by 1990s indie rockers Counting Crows at the Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction.
    • By Carolyn Shapiro
    • Jul 8, 2024
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 3-9

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 3-9

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including the town of Warren’s singular 4th of July Parade and Festivities.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jul 1, 2024
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation