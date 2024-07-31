The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 24-30 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Grace Potter

Grace Potter

Ain't It Grand

Thursday 25-Sunday 28

Vermont's own Grace Potter returns to the Burlington waterfront for her first Grand Point North Concert Series since the pandemic. Four days of performances include headliners the Head and the Heart, the Flaming Lips, and Potter herself. The Waitsfield rocker has announced that all proceeds will support Vermont flood recovery.

Soft Landing

Wednesday 24-Saturday 27

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Vermont Suitcase Company

Pillows All the Way Down

Touring theater troupe the Vermont Suitcase Company adapts Molière's 17th-century play The Miser as Pillows All the Way Down. The quick-witted comedy — about a wealthy tightwad whose children scheme with a servant to part dad from his money — stages its final four performances in Burlington, South Hero, Stockbridge and Middlesex.

Dinner of Champions

Thursday 25 & Friday 26

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Adventure Dinner

Adventure Dinner

Adventure Dinner chefs serve a winning combination of dishes at a Paris Olympics-themed pop-up at Peg & Ter's restaurant in Shelburne. Nightly specials include Freestyle Swim seafood selections and a Rhythmic Gymnastics cocktail. Watch coverage of the Summer Games while you start a badminton or shuffleboard competition.

Full Circle

Thursday 25-Saturday 27

click to enlarge Courtesy

"Sphere: The Full 360"

The Vermont Academy of Choral Music immerses audiences in a total sensory experience with "Sphere: The Full 360," a combination of sound, graphic design, innovative lighting and poetry. Three performances of the all-treble choir in Williston, Tunbridge and Essex benefit the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Drums Up

Friday 26

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Shidaa Projects

Ghana Summer Celebration

The Shidaa Drum and Dance Troupe provides rhythmic West African beats and percussive energy to backdrop the Ghana Summer Celebration at Montpelier High School. Dancer and choreographer Samuel "Maama" Marquay leads the way, encouraging audience members to join in, while vendors sell African clothing, artifacts and accessories.

Ready to Ramble

Saturday 27

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Luke Awtry

The Ramble

Burlington's Old North End celebrates the 20th year of the Ramble, the community festival that fills the neighborhood with music, food, games, arts activities, an international foods market, craft vendors, a roller disco and a carnival-themed block party known as Decaturfest.

Goddess Knows

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Shanta Lee

"Dark Goddess: Sacroprofanity"

At the Bennington Museum, artists Damon Honeycutt and Shanta Lee blend their creative juices in "Dark Goddess: Sacroprofanity," a photographic and digital sound exploration of the constructs of femininity. Honeycutt, a performance artist, composed the digital installation to accompany Lee's photographs.