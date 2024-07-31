 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 31-August 6 | Seven Days Vermont

Vermont's Independent Voice

July 29, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 31-August 6 

By

Published July 29, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. | Updated July 29, 2024 at 4:12 p.m.

Related Events

  • 'Cabaret' @ Byrne Theater, Barrette Center for the Arts

    • Northern Stage re-creates the Tony Award-winning 1967 musical focused on the backstage drama at the fictional Kit Kat Club in Germany on the eve of...
    • Tue., July 30, 7:30 p.m., Wed., July 31, 7:30 p.m., Thu., Aug. 1, 6:30 p.m., Fri., Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Aug. 3, 2 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 4, 2 p.m. $19-29.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Franklin County Field Days @ Franklin County Field Days Site

    • Fairgoers indulge in fried foods, a demolition derby, tractor pulls, amusement park rides, live music and 4-H animal and farm exhibits....
    • Thu., Aug. 1, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri., Aug. 2, 8 a.m.-11 p.m., Sat., Aug. 3, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 4, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. $20.

  'The Forgotten' @ Savoy Theater
    'The Forgotten' @ Savoy Theater

    • A 30-minute documentary by Vermont filmmakers depicts the July 2023 flooding of Proctorsville and its community response, followed by a panel discussion. Proceeds benefit this...
    • Thu., Aug. 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m. $10.

  • User Submitted
    'Carnival of Sorts' @ Studio Place Arts

    • An exhibition of collage, whittling, model making and sewing by Jason Galligan-Baldwin, Matt Lutz, Herb Rieth and Tyler Smith, in the third-floor gallery....
    • Through Aug. 16

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Festival of Fools @ Church Street Marketplace

    • An array of street performers rotate through downtown stages to busk for cash while captivating audiences with juggling, magic tricks, acrobatics and music....
    • Fri., Aug. 2, 12-10 p.m., Sat., Aug. 3, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.

  'The Forgotten' @ Okemo Valley TV
    'The Forgotten' @ Okemo Valley TV

    • A 30-minute documentary by Vermont filmmakers depicts the July 2023 flooding of Proctorsville and its community response for this outdoor screening and fundraiser, with food...
    • Sat., Aug. 3, 8:30 p.m. $10.

  • Staff Picks
    Broadway in Vermont @ Moose Meadow Lodge

    • Colchester native and veteran of the Great White Way Merritt David Janes gathers friends to sing favorites from classic and contemporary musicals....
    • Mon., Aug. 5, 6 p.m. $28.03-41.80

  • User Submitted
    Tuesday Night Live: TEKE::TEKE @ Legion Field

    • A Montreal-based seven-piece group performs a unique blend of Japanese psychedelic-rock and surf music with guitars, drums, trombone and flute....
    • Tue., Aug. 6, 6-8:30 p.m. Free.
