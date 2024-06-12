 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 12-18 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 10, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 12-18 

Published June 10, 2024 at 2:49 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    'Deli' @ Kishka Gallery & Library

    • A group exhibition and online auction fundraiser on the gallery's third anniversary, with works by more than 30 artists....
    • Through June 22

  • Pride Mo(n)th @ Green Mountain Audubon Center

    • LGBTQ community members catch moths, listen for owls, spot beavers and connect over s'mores and hot dogs around the bonfire. BYO flashlights....
    • Thu., June 13, 6-8 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • User Submitted
    The Rhubarb Hop: A Progressive Lunch at Three Historic Farms @ Davies Memorial Library

    • Sour switchel, sandwiches and sweets tingle the taste buds. Proceeds benefit Waterford Historical Society's Save Our Stories project. Cash or check only....
    • Sat., June 15, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $30.

  • Sheep & Wool Day @ Rokeby Museum

    • Flock fans have a dyed-in-the-wool good time with a petting zoo, spinning demos, crafts and tours. Half-price admission with nonperishable food donations....
    • Sat., June 15, 12-3 p.m. Regular admission, $10-12; free for members and kids under 6.

  • Staff Picks
    Father’s Day at the Farm @ Billings Farm & Museum

    • Visitors of all ages join in an old-time baseball game on the field or enjoy ice cream while cheering from the bleachers....
    • Sun., June 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Regular admission $12-19; free for members and children under 3.

  • User Submitted
    Juneteenth Winooski @ Rotary Park

    • Community members celebrate with free food, all-ages activities, a market full of local Black makers and live music by A2VT, Kerubo and others....
    • Wed., June 19, 5-8 p.m. Free.

  • KT Tunstall @ Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe Mountain Resort

    • The “Suddenly I See” and “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” singer gives a mesmerizing show....
    • Wed., June 19, 7 p.m. $40-65.
