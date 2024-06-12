The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 12-18 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Cortney Armitage

KT Tunstall

Suddenly You'll See

Wednesday 19

Singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, who used to busk on Burlington's Church Street Marketplace as a teen, returns to Vermont to light up Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe. The Grammy-nominated Scottish musician brings passionate vocals and anthemic-rock grit to such iconic hits as "Suddenly I See" and "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree."

Sweet Tart

Saturday 15

Rhubarb Hop: A Progressive Lunch

Pucker up for the Rhubarb Hop: A Progressive Lunch, a fundraiser by the Waterford Historical Society celebrating the old-growth stalks cultivated by the town's original settlers more than 200 years ago. Visitors sample rhubarb switchel, relish and desserts on a self-guided tour of three historic farms that also includes appetizers, sandwiches and a look at a 19th-century barn restoration.

Mothing to See

Thursday 13

Pride Mo(n)th

Audubon Vermont hosts a cheeky addition to Pride Month at Huntington's Green Mountain Audubon Center: Pride Mo(n)th. Nature-loving members of the LGBTQ community gather for an evening of baiting and identifying moths, walking the center's trails, and listening for owls — with plenty of time to hang out around the campfire.

Give Fleece a Chance

Saturday 15

Sheep & Wool Day

Before Vermont became a dairy state, sheep ruled the fields. Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh pays homage to the state's woolly past at Sheep & Wool Day, with spinning and weaving demos, wool products, crafts and games, sheep's milk gelato, and, of course, a meet and bleat with the stars of the day.

Pop Out

Sunday 16

Father's Day at the Farm

America's national pastime goes back in time — as in, all the way back to the mid-19th century — at Father's Day at the Farm at Billings Farm & Museum in Woodstock. Dads and their fans enjoy a friendly afternoon game of "base ball" (the original spelling) using 1860 rules, bare hands to catch the ball, ash bat reproductions, straw-filled bases and a metal home plate.

Galveston, Oh Galveston

Wednesday 19

Winooski Juneteenth

Joining celebrations around the state, the Onion City hosts Winooski Juneteenth to commemorate June 19, 1865, the date Union troops told the last remaining enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, that they were free — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. The free Rotary Park bash includes a Black makers' marketplace, food, musical performances and plenty of kids' activities.

Take a Number

Ongoing

"Rutland, VT" by Tara Wray

You can place an "order" for the artwork in "Deli," the third anniversary exhibit at Kishka Gallery & Library in White River Junction. After perusing works from more than two dozen artists in person, aficionados head to the nonprofit's Instagram page to place bids on their favorite pieces. Artists split the proceeds with the gallery when the fundraiser ends on June 22.