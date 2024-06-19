The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 19-25 

click to enlarge © Jason Ondreicka | Dreamstime

Remarkable Reptile Day

Shell-abration

Saturday 22

Prepare for cold-blooded carousing at Remarkable Reptile Day at Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee. Budding herpetologists of all ages meet live turtles and snakes, learn the truth behind some reptile myths, hear a special presentation on the endangered timber rattlesnake, and join in games and crafts.

Deee-liteful

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

"Stay In Bed, Forget The Rest" by Jared Freschman

To request artwork for "Dewdrops in the Garden," the current exhibit at Montpelier's Hexum Gallery, owner and curator John Zaso asked artists to listen to the album of the same name by '90s house- and dance-music group Deee-Lite. Forty-two artists responded to the call, producing a strikingly diverse collection of works united by a singular musical inspiration.

Toil and Trouble

Opens Friday 21

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Alex Montaño

Macbeth

Something wicked this way comes when BarnArts Center for the Arts stages William Shakespeare's Macbeth outdoors amid the apple trees at Fable Farm in Barnard. The faithful production of the Scottish play includes the violence and psychological tension of the original tale as a power-hungry couple find themselves unable to escape witches' prophecies.

Rhyme Time

Friday 21 & Saturday 22

click to enlarge Courtesy

Robert Pinsky

Vermont has more poets per capita than any other state. Celebrate its robust poetic life at the inaugural Woodstock Poetry Festival. More than a dozen poets, including National Book Award winner Martín Espada and MacArthur Fellowship winner Ellen Bryant Voigt, gather for two days of readings and workshops delving into the imagination and emotion of verse.

Hail and Well Met

Saturday 22 & Sunday 23

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Vermont Gatherings

Vermont Renaissance Faire

For its eighth season, the family-friendly Vermont Renaissance Faire brings its village of magicians, musicians and makers to the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction. Merrymakers try their hand at ax throwing and archery, quaff a goblet of mead in the marketplace, marvel at aerialists and bards, and take in armored-combat demos and jousts. And yes, there will be turkey legs!

Cottage Industry

Saturday 22

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Rene Grosso

James Carson

Former child prodigy James Carson left his accomplished musical studies behind to backpack thousands of miles across Europe and Asia before settling in a remote location and building a straw-bale cabin, where he explored new ways to create music. His award-winning documentary Cabin Music details his intensely personal two-decade effort. Carson performs a live piano recital at a screening of the film at Next Stage Arts in Putney.

Berried Treasure

Sunday 23

click to enlarge © Rosemary Buffoni | Dreamstime

Strawberry Festival

You know summer is finally here when the Strawberry Festival returns to Middletown Springs Historical Society for an afternoon of sweet treats. A 49-year tradition, the berry bash includes shortcake made with fresh-baked biscuits and local fruit, an artists' market, live music, kids' activities, and a new exhibit highlighting prominent citizen Dana Carpenter (1863-1940).