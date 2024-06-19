 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 19-25 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 17, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 19-25 

By

Published June 17, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. | Updated June 17, 2024 at 5:27 p.m.

  • Staff Picks
    'Dewdrops in the Garden' @ Hexum Gallery

    • A group exhibition of works by 42 artists, inspired by the curator’s love for the Deee-Lite album of the same name....
    • Through July 19

  • The Woodstock Poetry Festival @ North Universalist Chapel Society

    • Vehement lovers of verse bask in a weekend of workshops and readings from wordsmiths including Bianca Stone, Andrea Cohen and Ellen Bryant Voigt....
    • Fri., June 21, 1-9 p.m. and Sat., June 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free; fee for some activities.

  • User Submitted
    'Macbeth' @ Fable Farm

    • Local actors tackle the Scottish play in an atmospheric production outside among the trees. Presented by BarnArts....
    • Fri., June 21, 6:30-9 p.m., Sat., June 22, 6:30-9 p.m., Sun., June 23, 4-6:30 p.m., Wed., June 26, 6:30-9 p.m., Fri., June 28, 6:30-9 p.m., Sat., June 29, 6:30-9 p.m. and Sun., June 30, 4-6:30 p.m. $15-20.
  • Remarkable Reptile Day @ Vermont Institute of Natural Science

    • Visitors discover the amazing world of lizards, turtles and snakes with up-close encounters, hands-on activities and cold-blooded crafts....
    • Sat., June 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Regular admission, $16.50-19.50; free for members and kids 3 and under.

  •  Vermont Renaissance Faire @ Champlain Valley Exposition

    • Enthusiasts engage with artisans and crafters while enjoying mead, live demos, jousting and more medieval merriment....
    • Sat., June 22, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., June 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $5-30; free for kids under 6.
  • User Submitted
    'Cabin Music' @ Next Stage Arts Project

    • Piano prodigy James Carson’s self-directed documentary delivers a concert film like no other. Q&A and live piano recital follows....
    • Sat., June 22, 7 p.m. $15-20.

  • Strawberry Festival @ Middletown Springs Historical Society

    • Locals celebrate early summer sweetness by loading up on shortcake and browsing stalls....
    • Sun., June 23, 2-4 p.m. Free.
Angela Simpson
Bio:
 Angela Simpson is a proofreader for Seven Days.

