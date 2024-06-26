The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 26-July 2 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Brian Jenkins

Rock the Dock

Take the Lake

Wednesday 3

Burlington's Community Sailing Center hosts Rock the Dock, the annual Independence Day soirée with some of the best views of the Queen City fireworks show. Attendees indulge in barbecue and drinks by the waterfront and dance the night away under the open sky. All funds benefit CSC's sailing scholarships for local families.

Acrobat Signal

Opens Saturday 29

2024 Big Top Tour

2024 Big Top Tour

The high-flying aerialists and awe-inspiring acrobats of Circus Smirkus — all of them between the ages of 10 and 18 — kick off their 2024 Big Top Tour at the Circus Barn in Greensboro. Audiences in Waterbury, Milton and Hanover, N.H., also take part in the fun before the troupe heads off on a trek around New England.

Banjo Berserk

Wednesday 26-Sunday 30

The Ruta Beggars

The Ruta Beggars

The 23rd annual Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, Vermont's premier destination for lovers of old-time tunes and first-class fiddling, returns this week to the Tunbridge World's Fairgrounds. The lineup includes such beloved acts as Dan Tyminski, Sister Sadie, Lonesome River Band, the Ruta Beggars, and Bob & Sarah Amos.

Lost Inn Time

Saturday 29

Roger Eubanks

Roger Eubanks

LGBTQ locals dress to impress and close out Pride Month at Disco Inferno, a delightful dance party at Ciao Popolo, the Bellows Falls spot formerly known as the Andrews Inn. Between 1970s dancing-queen sets, patrons celebrate their history by fondly recalling the days of this unlikely gay hot spot that drew guests from across the northeast. Ages 18 and up.

Off Broadway

Friday 28 & Saturday 29

Larry Owens

Larry Owens

JAG Productions presents its triumphant — if bittersweet — final curtain call, Sondheimia, at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction. This virtuosic one-man show, created and performed by award-winning Black American musical theater actor Larry Owens, draws on the music of Stephen Sondheim to tell a story about love and ambition.

Bon Jour

Sunday 30

French Heritage Day

French Heritage Day

Vermonters don their chapeaux and brush up on their français for the annual French Heritage Day, when the Winooski Farmers Market overflows with French and Quebecois music, food and history. This outdoor fête on Winooski Falls Way features music by Déjà-Nous, baking contests, pétanque games and plenty of bites that have foodies saying mon Dieu!

A Wood Man

Ongoing

"Untitled" by David Maille

"Untitled" by David Maille

Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery in Shelburne presents "Luminous," a group show centered on the work of New Haven artist David Maille. Inspired by the Vermont landscape and the late-19th-century arts and crafts movement, Maille's paintings incorporate his woodworking skills as much as his eye for oils. The exhibit also features pieces in a variety of mediums from glass to sculpture by other regional artists, including Bonnie Acker and Elizabeth Allen.