June 24, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 26-July 2 

Published June 24, 2024 at 5:18 p.m.

    Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival @ Tunbridge World's Fairgrounds

    • Bands including Sister Sadie, the Gibson Brothers and the Ruta Beggars come from all over for a five-day celebration of roots music....
    • Wed., June 26, 7-9 p.m., Thu., June 27, 12-8:30 p.m., Fri., June 28, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sat., June 29, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Sun., June 30, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $160-190.

    'Sondheimia' @ Barrette Center for the Arts

    • JAG Productions' final curtain call is a one-man show, created and performed by musical theater actor Larry Owens, that uses the music of Stephen Sondheim...
    • Fri., June 28, 7:30 p.m. and Sat., June 29, 7:30 p.m. $30.

    'Luminous' @ Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery

    • An exhibition that highlights David Maille and includes 15 other artists....
    • Through Aug. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

    2024 Big Top Tour: The Imaginarium @ Circus Smirkus Barn

    • Young performers ages 10 through 18 pull off daring and dazzling acts in this acrobatic extravaganza....
    • Sat., June 29, 1-3 & 6-8 p.m. and Thu., Aug. 15, 6-8 p.m. $25-40.

    Disco Inferno @ Popolo

    • The former Andrews Inn closes out Pride Month with a dance party and walk down memory lane. Ages 18 and up....
    • Sat., June 29, 9 p.m.-12 a.m. $15-20.

    French Heritage Day @ Winooski Falls Way

    • French and Québécois music, food and history are on display at an outdoor fête for all ages....
    • Sun., June 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

    2024 Big Top Tour: The Imaginarium @ Farr's Field

    • Young performers ages 10 through 18 pull off daring and dazzling acts in this acrobatic extravaganza....
    • Tue., July 2, 1-3 & 6-8 p.m., Wed., July 3, 1-3 & 6-8 p.m. and Thu., July 4, 1-3 & 6-8 p.m. $25-40.

    Rock the Dock @ Community Sailing Center

    • A festive fundraiser for sailing scholarships features food trucks, libations, tunes, dancing and prime views of the fireworks....
    • Wed., July 3, 6-10:30 p.m. $50-60.

    2024 Big Top Tour: The Imaginarium @ Bombardier Park West

    • Young performers ages 10 through 18 pull off daring and dazzling acts in this acrobatic extravaganza....
    • Tue., July 9, 7-9 p.m., Wed., July 10, 1-3 & 6-8 p.m. and Thu., July 11, 1-3 & 6-8 p.m. $25-40.
Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

