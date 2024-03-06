The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 13-19 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Rebecca Serle

Meant to Be

Wednesday 20

Best-selling author Rebecca Serle discusses her latest novel, Expiration Dates, with prolific blockbuster penner Jodi Picoult at Norwich Congregational Church. Expiration Dates follows the story of Daphne, a woman who receives a mysterious flyer every time she meets a new man, detailing when the relationship will end — and the one man who comes without a time limit.

How Much Wood

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

'Vessel' by Alexandra Bottinelli

New England sculptor and collage artist Alexandra Bottinelli presents a new show, "Art Is Process," at the Front in Montpelier. Her sculptures, made of driftwood plucked from a tidal reef in Maine, sit in conversation with her encaustic — that is, made with hot wax — paintings, which employ earth tones and rich layering.

Role Models

Friday 15

click to enlarge Courtesy

Still from Thank You, Mr. Sondheim

Thetford-based twin sisters and animators Amy and Terry Lawrence premiere their newest stop-motion creation, Gershwin Preludes: A Thinking Man's Guide to Paris, at Junction Arts & Media in White River Junction. The short, operatic reimagining features wooden artist models in the lead roles and theater-quality sets and costumes. A screening of a previous work, Thank You, Mr. Sondheim, and a Q&A with the artists follow.

The Masked Singer

Saturday 16

click to enlarge Courtesy

Masquerade Jazz & Funk2

Costumes are encouraged and fun is unavoidable at BarnArts Center for the Arts' annual Masquerade Jazz & Funk Winter Music Carnival at Barnard Town Hall. Between hip-shaking performances by the likes of Sonny & the Grey Cats and Crocodile River Music, attendees of all ages dip into the taco bar, make spangly masks at the craft table and get goofy in the photo booth.

Holi Rollers

Saturday 16

click to enlarge Courtesy Of The Kurland Agency

Red Baraat

Brooklyn band Red Baraat mark the Hindu holiday of Holi with Festival of Colors at the Lebanon Opera House. The singular ensemble's trademark fusion of North Indian bhangra with hip-hop and punk makes a stunning, dance-worthy soundtrack to the colorful, joyful South Asian celebration of springtime.

Green Day

Sunday 17

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Poulin Building Materials

SD Ireland St. Patrick Parade

Everyone's favorite celebratory cement mixers get decked out for the S.D. Ireland St. Patrick's Day Parade. Beginning and ending at the concrete company's headquarters in Williston and rolling through the Winooski Rotary and along Burlington's Church Street in between, the ballooned and bedazzled trucks raise funds for cancer research.

All Together Now

Wednesday 20

click to enlarge Courtesy

NXT Curator Series

McGill University assistant professor of Jewish studies Christopher Silver makes an appearance at Next Stage Arts Project's NXT Curator Series in Putney. Drawing on his one-of-a-kind collection of early 20th-century North African records, Silver uncovers the little-known connections between Jewish and Muslim music in the region.