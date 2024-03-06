 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 13-19 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 11, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 13-19 

Published March 11, 2024 at 4:50 p.m.

    'Gershwin Preludes: A Thinking Man’s Guide to Paris' @ Junction Arts & Media

    • Thetford-based twin animators Amy and Terry Lawrence premiere their newest stop-motion creation. A screening of a previous film and a Q&A follow....
    • Fri., March 15, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free.

  • Amy & Terry Lawrence Films @ Junction Arts & Media

    • Premiere of the stop-motion animation "Gershwin Preludes: A Thinking Man’s Guide to Paris" and screening of old favorite "Thank You, Mr. Sondheim," followed by a...
    • Fri., March 15, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

  • Alexandra Bottinelli @ The Front

    • "Art Is Process," found-wood sculptures and encaustic paintings....
    • Through March 31

    Masquerade Jazz & Funk Winter Music Carnival @ Barnard Town Hall

    • Costumes are encouraged and fun is required at BarnArts' celebration of all things funky, featuring the musical stylings of Sonny & the Grey Cats, Crocodile...
    • Sat., March 16, 6-10 p.m. $15-25; free for kids 6 and under.

    'Festival of Colors' @ Lebanon Opera House

    • The Brooklyn band marks the Hindu holiday of Holi with its signature fusion of North Indian bhangra with hip-hop and punk....
    • Sat., March 16, 7:30 p.m. Free.

    S.D. Ireland St. Patrick's Day Parade @ S.D. Ireland

    • Decked-out cement mixers roll through Williston, Winooski and Burlington to raise funds for cancer research....
    • Sun., March 17, 12 p.m. Free.

    NXT Curator Series: Christopher Silver @ Next Stage Arts Project

    • A scholar of Jewish history uncovers the musical connections between North African Jews and Muslims via his one-of-a-kind collection of early 20th century records....
    • Wed., March 20, 7 p.m. Free; donations accepted.

    Rebecca Serle @ Norwich Congregational Church

    • The best-selling author discusses her newest novel, Expiration Dates, with prolific blockbuster penner Jodi Picoult. Ticket includes a book....
    • Wed., March 20, 7 p.m. $32; preregister.
Emily Hamilton

 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Latest in Category

  The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 6-12

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 6-12

    The days are getting longer, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Small Island Big Song, a performing arts project that reunites the distant yet interconnected musical traditions of 16 countries from across the Pacific and Indian oceans.
    By Emily Hamilton
    Mar 4, 2024
  The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 28-March 5

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 28-March 5

    The days are getting longer, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including the Vermont Repertory Theatre production of Shakespeare's The Tempest.
    By Emily Hamilton
    Feb 26, 2024
  The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 21-27

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 21-27

    The temperatures are dropping, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including an appearance by award-winning writer Leila Philip at Norwich Bookstore.
    By Emily Hamilton
    Feb 19, 2024
  • More »

