March 18, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 20-26 

By

Published March 18, 2024 at 4:40 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Lena Jonsson Trio @ Willey Memorial Hall

    • The fiddler and her band blend traditional Swedish folk music with rock star sensibilities....
    • Thu., March 21, 7-9 p.m. $22-25.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Adventure Dinner: Spanish Tapas & Paella Party @ Foam Brewers

    • A finger-licking menu including Manchego, jamón, octopus and Basque cheesecake delights drop-in diners....
    • Fri., March 22, 5-10 p.m. and Sat., March 23, 5-10 p.m. Cost of food and drink.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Just Getting By' @ Film House, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • A new documentary takes an incisive look at the lives of Vermonters struggling with food and housing insecurity....
    • Fri., March 22, 7-10 p.m. and Sat., March 23, 7-10 p.m. $15.

  • Staff Picks
    Lena Jonsson Trio @ Town Hall Theater

    • The fiddler and her band blend traditional Swedish folk music with rock star sensibilities....
    • Fri., March 22, 7:30 p.m. $22.

  • Staff Picks
    Elliot Burg and Shannon Alexander @ Vermont Statehouse

    • "Recovery," an exhibition of photographs from the July flood and aftermath in Barre and Montpelier....
    • Through March 29

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    The Dedalus Wine Down @ Dedalus Wine Shop, Market & Bakery

    • Oenophiles start spring cleaning their wine cellar at a shindig replete with tastings, raclette and DJ-spun grooves....
    • Sat., March 23, 1-4 p.m. $35.

  • Staff Picks
    Maple Moon Benefit Cabaret @ Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier City Hall

    • Local luminaries show off everything that Lost Nation Theater has to offer in a fabulous phantasmagoria of music, dance, puppetry and aerial arts....
    • Sat., March 23, 7 p.m. Donations accepted.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Zig Zag Lit Mag Issue.16 Release Party @ Swift House Inn

    • Hot off the press, the latest issue of the Addison County arts and literature magazine debuts with a celebratory shindig....
    • Sun., March 24, 2-4 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Just Getting By' @ Welden Theatre

    • A new documentary takes an incisive look at the lives of Vermonters struggling with food and housing insecurity....
    • Tue., March 26, 7 p.m. $15.
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

