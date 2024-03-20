The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 20-26 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Klara G

Lena Jonsson

Need for Swede

Thursday 21 & Friday 22

The Lena Jonsson Trio blends traditional Swedish folk music with star sensibilities at Cabot's Willey Memorial Hall and Middlebury's Town Hall Theater. The electrifying fiddler and her band, steeped in traditions as varied as jazz, American roots and Scottish reels, breathe new life into the genre as a one-of-a-kind act.

Sing a Different Tune

Saturday 23

© Wollertz | Dreamstime

Maple Moon Cabaret

Lost Nation Theater starts off sugaring season with an especially sweet show at Montpelier City Hall called the Maple Moon Benefit Cabaret. Locals including Dan Bruce, Taryn Noelle and the Montpelier Junior/Senior High Show Choir stage everything from music to puppetry to aerial arts in a fabulous phantasmagoria.

Love on Tapas

Friday 22 & Saturday 23

Courtesy Of Katie Palatucci

Adventure DInner Spanish Tapas

Burlington's Foam Brewers hosts the latest Adventure Dinner pop-up dining experience: a Spanish Tapas & Paella Party. The finger-lickin'-good menu, including Manchego, jamón, empanadas, octopus, scallops, Basque cheesecake and an extra-saffron-y paella, delights drop-in diners.

Cash Strapped

Friday 22, Saturday 23 & Tuesday 26

Courtesy

Just Getting By

Vermont producer Bess O'Brien kicks off a statewide tour of her newest film, Just Getting By, at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center Film House in Burlington and Welden Theatre in St. Albans. The new documentary takes an incisive, necessary look at the lives of Vermonters struggling with food and housing insecurity.

Read Local

Sunday 24

Courtesy

'Peace Talks' by Trevor Wilson

Lovers of literature and independent media flock to Zig Zag Lit Mag's Issue.16 Release Party at Swift House Inn in Middlebury. Readings, discussions with the latest edition's featured artists and plenty of networking opportunities delight the Green Mountain State literati.

Come Wine With Me

Saturday 23

Courtesy

Charlie Gaeta

The first inaugural Dedalus Wine Down at Dedalus Wine Shop, Market & Bakery in Stowe promises a paradise for any oenophile ready to help spring-clean the wine cellar. Tickets include a tasting at every table, as well as gooey Jasper Hill raclette and an abundance of other charcuterie.

Flash Flood

Ongoing

Courtesy

'Buch Spieler Records' by Elliot Burg

The latest exhibit at the Vermont Statehouse Gallery in Montpelier is "Recovery," featuring the photographs of Elliot Burg and Shannon Alexander. Their black-and-white images capture the aftermath of last summer's flood in Barre and the Capital City, from sunken basements to neighbors helping each other haul mud.