May 13, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 15-21 

By

Published May 13, 2024 at 5:06 p.m.

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    '40 Years Together' @ Bryan Memorial Gallery

    • An exhibition of older and newer paintings, particularly local landscapes, and a selection of paintings by Mary and Alden Bryan, in celebration of the gallery's...
    • May 15-Aug. 25

  • Staff Picks
    Downtown Sip + Shop @ Downtown Rutland

    • Neighborhood stores team up with local brewers and distillers to offer shoppers samples of mead, beer, cider and wine....
    • Thu., May 16, 5-8 p.m. $15-25; preregister.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Fun Yener Velt (From Another World) @ Ohavi Zedek Synagogue

    • Jessica Kate Meyer, Hankus Netsky and Itay Dayan perform everything from soulful Carpathian Jewish songs to joyful Klezmer jams at this benefit for Ohavi Zedek's...
    • Thu., May 16, 6:30-9 p.m. $5-36.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    48-Hour Film Slam Kickoff @ Junction Arts & Media

    • Filmmakers fight against the clock to write, shoot and edit a short in just two days....
    • Fri., May 17, 5 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    William Eddy Lecture Series: Rosemary Mosco @ St. Johnsbury School

    • The artist, author and birder gives an address titled "Panels and Pigeons: How Comics Help Us See Local Wildlife in New Ways."...
    • Fri., May 17, 6 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Bandwagon Summer Series: Mehrnam Rastegari and Habbina Habbina @ The Putney Inn

    • A Persian violinist and a Middle Eastern psychedelic ensemble transport audiences to West Asia and the Mediterranean....
    • Sat., May 18, 6 p.m. $20-25; free for kids under 12.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Green Mountain Roller Derby Back in Black Bout @ Champlain Valley Exposition

    • Hard-hitting skaters give a heart-pounding showing against New York’s Salt City Roller Derby....
    • Sat., May 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m. $18-20.
  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    48-Hour Film Slam Screening & Awards Ceremony @ Junction Arts & Media

    • Audiences enjoy the fruits of a frantic two days' work by local filmmakers....
    • Sun., May 19, 7-9 p.m. Free.
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

