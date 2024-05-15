The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 15-21 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Mehrnam Rastegari

Take a Trance on Me

Saturday 18

This year's Bandwagon Summer Series, presented by Next Stage Arts, kicks off at the Putney Inn with an unbeatable double billing. Persian violinist and kamancheh (an Iranian bowed string instrument) player Mehrnam Rastegari (pictured) and Mediterranean psychedelic-surf trio Habbina Habbina transport audiences to the Middle East and beyond.

Golden Skate Warriors

Saturday 18

Courtesy

Green Mountain Roller Derby

Vermonters cheer on the women and nonbinary athletes of Green Mountain Roller Derby at the team's Back in Black Bout at Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction. Hard-hitting skaters enter a heart-pounding face-off against New York's Salt City Roller Derby at this full-contact showdown.

Yiddish You Were Here

Thursday 16

Courtesy Of Clever Sangalaza

Rabbi Jessica Kate Meyer

Burlington's Ohavi Zedek Synagogue presents a benefit concert for its Full Circle Preschool featuring Boston-based trio Fun Yener Velt, Yiddish for From Another World. After wine and cheese at an art show of works donated by OZ community members, musicians Jessica Kate Meyer, Hankus Netsky and Itay Dayan perform everything from soulful Carpathian Jewish songs to joyful klezmer jams.

One-Stop Shop

Thursday 16

Courtesy

Downtown Sip + Shop

At Rutland's Downtown Sip + Shop, more than 20 local stores pair up with Vermont beverage and food purveyors for a delicious day of drinking and supporting small businesses. Ticket holders pick up a map and commemorative tote bag before tracking down all the tastings, from mocktails at the Rutland County Pride Center to Golden Rule Mead at GreenSpell Plant Shop to Inspired Cookies' whoopie pies at Phoenix Books.

Short Squeeze

Friday 17-Sunday 19

© Westonneyphotovideo | Dreamstime

48-Hour Film Slam

Junction Arts & Media invites all White River Junction-area filmmakers to enter a race against the clock at the 48-Hour Film Slam. Beginning on Friday evening, registered teams have just two days to write, shoot and edit a short film, which will be screened to audiences at an awards ceremony on Sunday night. Start storyboarding now.

The Family Stone

Friday 17-Sunday 19

Courtesy

Pigeo n Watching

The William Eddy Lecture Series at St. Johnsbury's Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium returns with artist, author and birder Rosemary Mosco's address "Panels and Pigeons: How Comics Help Us See Local Wildlife in New Ways." The weekend fun continues with Mosco leading two kids' cartoon workshops, a creative get-together over drinks at Kingdom Taproom and Table, and nature walks through Matsinger Forest in Danville.

This Is 40

Ongoing

Courtesy

"Muddy Brook" by Dianne Shullenberger

Bryan Memorial Gallery in Jeffersonville invites art lovers to party like it's 1984 at its "40 Years Together" exhibit. Visitors are invited to break out their hair crimpers and shoulder pads for a 1980s-themed reception on May 16, where they'll get the first look at a vast collection of modern and historical works by Vermont artists, as well as originals by gallery founder Alden Bryan and his wife, Mary.