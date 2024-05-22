 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 22-28 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 20, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 22-28 

By

Published May 20, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. | Updated May 20, 2024 at 6:49 p.m.

    'Deaf Republic' @ Eclipse Grange Theater

    • The Parish Players present a staged reading of Ilya Kaminsky’s acclaimed poem cycle, featuring puppets by Ria Blaas and a cast packed with local talent....
    • Fri., May 24, 7-8:45 p.m., Sat., May 25, 7:30-7:45 p.m. and Sun., May 26, 3-4:45 p.m. Free; donations accepted.

  • Staff Picks
    Family Sheep and Wool Weekend @ Billings Farm & Museum

    • Kids and sheep alike shed their winter coats for a day of springtime fun including border collie herding, weaving and spinning demonstrations, and woolly fiber...
    • Sat., May 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., May 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Regular admission, $12-19; free for members and kids 2 and under.

  • Staff Picks
    Vermont Lake Monsters @ Centennial Field

    • Spectators buy some peanuts and Cracker Jack to watch the Green Mountain State's own Futures Collegiate Baseball League team face off against new opponents each...
    • Sat., May 25, 6:05 p.m., Sun., May 26, 5:05 p.m., Mon., May 27, 1:05 p.m., Thu., June 6, 6:35 p.m., Fri., June 7, 6:35 p.m., Sat., June 8, 6:05 p.m., Sun., June 9, 5:05 p.m., Tue., June 11, 6:35 p.m., Wed., June 12, 6:35 p.m., June 18-21, 6:35 p.m., Sat., June 22, 6:05 p.m., Sun., June 23, 5:05 p.m. and June 25-27, 6:35 p.m. $6-17; $125-418 for season passes.

  • Anna Yakubovskaya @ Frog Hollow Vermont Craft Gallery

    • "Embracing the Ephemeral," paintings on silk and paper by the Russian-born, Vermont-based artist....
    • Through May 30

  • Staff Picks
    Vergennes Memorial Day Parade @ Vergennes Union High School & Middle School

    • American Legion Post #14 hosts a patriotic parade and chicken barbecue....
    • Mon., May 27, 11 a.m. Free; preregister to participate.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Larissa Babij @ Richmond Free Library

    • The Ukrainian American author of A Kind of Refugee: The Story of an American Who Refused to Leave Ukraine shares her experiences....
    • Tue., May 28, 6 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Climate Action Film Festival @ Film House, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • The annual fest features stories of activism and resilience from around the world. Proceeds benefit 350Vermont....
    • Wed., May 29, 7-9 p.m. $10-20 suggested donation; preregister; limited space.
