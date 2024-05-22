The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 22-28 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Jim Schley

Parish Players present Deaf Republic

Page to Stage

Friday 24-Sunday 26

The Parish Players present Deaf Republic, a one-weekend-only staged reading of Ilya Kaminsky's acclaimed poem cycle of the same name, at Thetford's Eclipse Grange Theatre. Featuring puppetry and set work by Ria Blaas and a cast packed with local talent, the production tells the allegorical story of a town under a brutal occupation, where all the villagers lose their hearing after soldiers kill a deaf boy.

The Umpire Strikes Back

Saturday 25-Monday 27

Vermont Lake Monsters game

The Vermont Lake Monsters are back for another season of balls, bats and boogying with Champ. Spectators at Burlington's Centennial Field buy some peanuts and Cracker Jack to watch the Green Mountain State's own Futures Collegiate Baseball League team face off against the Brockton Rox in three Memorial Day weekend games.

New Kid on the Flock

Saturday 25 & Sunday 26

Family Sheep and Wool Weekend

People and sheep alike shed their winter coats at Family Sheep and Wool Weekend, a lamb-themed jamboree at Woodstock's Billings Farm & Museum. The springtime fun includes weaving and spinning demonstrations, woolly fiber crafts, and an up-close look at the workaday lives of the herding border collies.

Don't Rain on My Parade

Monday 27

Vergennes Memorial Day Parade

Party people of all ages take a break from flipping burgers and eating hot dogs to line the streets for the annual Vergennes Memorial Day Parade. Kicking off the festivities at Vergennes Union Middle & High School, American Legion Post 14 hosts a patriotic march through downtown to honor Vermonters who have served in the armed forces, followed by a chicken barbecue.

American Ukrainian

Tuesday 28

Larissa Babij

Larissa Babij discusses her new, straight-from-the-headlines memoir, A Kind of Refugee: The Story of an American Who Refused to Leave Ukraine, with University of Vermont professor Adrian Ivakhiv at Richmond Free Library. Collected partially from Babij's ongoing Substack dispatches, the book tells the story of the terrifying first days of war from the perspective of the Ukrainian American writer and translator.

Earth Day

Wednesday 29

Still from Feeling the Apocalypse

Both cinephiles and environmentalists find something to love at SunCommon's Climate Action Film Festival at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center Film House in Burlington. The annual screening soirée features stories of activism and resilience from around the world, and proceeds benefit 350Vermont.

Seasons of Love

Ongoing

'Reflection' by Anna Yakubovskaya

Russian-born, Vermont-based artist Anna Yakubovskaya's newest solo show at Burlington's Frog Hollow Vermont Craft Gallery, "Embracing the Ephemeral," celebrates the Vermont seasons in all their beauty and brevity. Painted on paper and silk, her watercolors capture sunrises over the mountains, mist over lakes and the moment the leaves begin to change.