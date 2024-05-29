 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 29-June 4 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Vermont's Independent Voice

May 27, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 29-June 4 

By

Published May 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated May 29, 2024 at 10:13 a.m.

  • Staff Picks
    Silent Reading Party @ The Phoenix

    • Waterbury Public Library and Bridgeside Books host an introvert's ideal get-together....
    • Thu., May 30, 5:30-7 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    30th Anniversary Celebration and Waterfront Grand Opening! @ Community Sailing Center

    • Yoga on the dock, painting by the lake, sunset cocktails and $10 boat journeys mark two massive milestones for the Queen City's sailing hub....
    • Sat., June 1, 12-8 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Tamara Mathieu @ The Eloquent Page

    • The Vermont author and escapee from the infamous cult launches her memoir, All Who Believed: A Memoir of Life in the Twelve Tribes....
    • Sat., June 1, 12-2 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Essex Pride Festival @ Maple Street Park

    • The Essex area's second annual LGBTQ fête features a parade, drag story hour, roller disco, all-ages fair and a dance party with DJ GAYBAR....
    • Sat., June 1, 1-5 p.m. Free.

  • User Submitted
    Essex Pride Afterparty @ Uncommon Coffee

    • Green Mountain Cabaret and a bevy of local drag kings and queens keep the festivities going after dark. Ages 18 and up....
    • Sat., June 1, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $20.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Naulakha Estate and Rhododendron Tour @ Naulakha

    • Visitors of all ages take a self-guided tour of the house where Rudyard Kipling wrote The Jungle Book and its spectacular grounds....
    • Sun., June 2, 1-4:45 p.m. and Mon., June 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $25-75; preregister; limited space.

  • User Submitted
    'Violaceous' @ Studio Place Arts

    • An exhibition of works by more than 50 artists spotlights the many shades of the color purple. Main Floor Gallery....
    • Through June 15

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Culomba @ The Old Meeting House

    • A vocal sextet of veteran performers sings heavenly harmonies from the Renaissance, Balkan and American folk traditions....
    • Mon., June 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $15-25.

  • Staff Picks
    Tamara Mathieu @ Phoenix Books (Rutland)

    • The Vermont author and escapee from the infamous cult launches her memoir, All Who Believed: A Memoir of Life in the Twelve Tribes....
    • Wed., June 5, 6:30 p.m. Free; preregister.
