The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 29-June 4 

Lake Champlain

Lake Free

Saturday 1

Burlington's Community Sailing Center kicks off the summer season on Lake Champlain with a 30th Anniversary Celebration and Waterfront Grand Opening. Yoga on the dock, painting by the lake, sunset cocktails and $10 boat journeys mark two massive milestones for the Queen City's sailing hub.

Rainbow on My Parade

Saturday 1

Emoji Nightmare and Katniss Everqueer

The second annual Essex Pride Festival at Maple Street Park offers LGBTQ community members and allies of all ages a chance to paint the town ROYGBIV. The fabulous fête includes a parade, drag story hour, roller disco, fair and dance party soundtracked by DJ GAYBAR. Revelers ages 18 and up can head to the Essex Pride Afterparty at Uncommon Coffee, featuring Green Mountain Cabaret and a bevy of local drag kings and queens.

High Key

Monday 3

Culomba

The overtones are not to be missed when Culomba sings at the Old Meeting House in East Montpelier. This vocal sextet of veteran performers specializes in close harmony — an a cappella form in which everyone sings in a similar range — and performs works from the Renaissance, as well as Balkan and American folk traditions.

Quiet, Please

Thursday 30

Historic photo

Waterbury Public Library and Bridgeside Books host Silent Reading Party, a new monthly shindig, at the Phoenix in Waterbury. Bookworms bring their current reads to an introvert's ideal get-together, where the only rule is that you have to read for an hour. At the end, attendees are invited but not required to describe their book in just one word. Feel free to bring cushions or camp chairs for comfort.

Cult Following

Saturday 1 & Wednesday 5

Tamara Mathieu

Local readers hear from Vermont author Tamara Mathieu this week at the Eloquent Page in St. Albans and Phoenix Books in Rutland. Her memoir, All Who Believed: A Memoir of Life in the Twelve Tribes, details her indoctrination into and eventual, triumphant escape from the infamous cult based in Vermont.

Flower Power

Sunday 2 & Monday 3

Naulakha Estate

The annual Naulakha Estate and Rhododendron Tour invites Vermonters to take a self-guided tour of the Dummerston house where Rudyard Kipling wrote The Jungle Book, including its verdant grounds and famous flowering tunnel. This year, for the first time, adult guests can enjoy delicious drinks and hors d'oeuvres at a cocktail party on Sunday evening.

Purple Haze

Through June 15

'Purple Haze' by Leslie Fry

Barre's Studio Place Arts marks the height of lilac season with "Violaceous," a group show featuring works by more than 50 artists spotlighting the color purple. From indigo sculptures and periwinkle paintings to lavender collages and fuchsia photographs, this vibrant exhibit is where purple reigns.