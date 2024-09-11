 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 11-17 | Seven Days Vermont

September 09, 2024

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 11-17 

Explore our picks for must-do events in Vermont this week, including RockFire: The Elemental Experience, an homage to Websterville granite heritage
Published September 9, 2024

  • 'Brooklyn 45' @ Vergennes Opera House

    • Ted Geoghegan's 2023 supernatural thriller builds in intensity as a group of military vets holds an impromptu séance at the close of the second World...
    • Fri., Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. $10.

    Taste of Montpelier Food & Arts Festival @ Downtown Montpelier

    • The Capital City fills to the brim with world-class food, art and entertainment....
    • Sat., Sept. 14, 1-5 p.m. Free; cost of food and drink.

  • Norman's Attic Fall Fest @ St. James Episcopal Church

    • A nod to beloved Arlington artist Norman Rockwell, this quaint street fair draws a crowd with baked goods, antiques, handcrafted jewelry, artwork and vinyl. (Rain...
    • Sat., Sept. 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

  • Oktoberfest @ Various Vergennes locations

    • Hired Hand Brewing and Bar Antidote throw a big German-inspired street fair in the Little City, with live music, artists and plenty of beer....
    • Sat., Sept. 14, 2-11 p.m. Free; cost of food and drink.

    RockFire @ The Lodge at Millstone Hill

    • Sparks fly at this festival celebrating central Vermont's granite history, featuring live music, firelit art installations, and a three-mile FireWalk lit by candles and bonfires....
    • Sat., Sept. 14, 6 p.m.-12 a.m. $15-25.

    Cy Sloane @ McCarthy Art Gallery, Saint Michael's College

    • A retrospective celebration of the work of the late Saint Michael's art professor....
    • Through Sept. 20

    'You Look Like a Fun Guy' @ Dartmouth College Golf Course

    • New York company Dance Heginbotham embodies the life cycle of a mushroom against a score inspired by John Cage....
    • Tue., Sept. 17, 6:45-7:45 p.m., Wed., Sept. 18, 6:45-7:45 p.m. and Thu., Sept. 19, 6:45-7:45 p.m. $30.
