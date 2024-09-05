 Video: Living Sustainably at Birch Hill Sugarworks in Jericho | Seven Days

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

September 05, 2024 Arts + Culture » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Retired Couple Live Sustainably Off the Land at Birch Hill Sugarworks in Jericho 

Episode 723

By

Published September 5, 2024 at 7:30 a.m.

When you arrive at the homestead of Birch Hill Sugarworks owners Ann Gnagey and Tom Baribault in Jericho, there is no driveway up to their log cabin. Instead, a path framed by native plants and edible berries leads to their home, where they have lived since 1990. They have 60 acres of sugar bush and make about 100 gallons of syrup each season.

The couple raised three boys in this house, which has electricity and is heated by three woodstoves — minimizing their use of fossil fuels. Both biologists, Gnagey and Baribault do everything they can to live sustainably and reduce their carbon footprint. They heat their well water with solar panels in the summer and a woodstove in the winter, grow most of their food and dry it using the sun, plant a biodiverse landscape for pollinators and birds, and compost.

Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger spent a Sunday afternoon with the couple touring their verdant homestead and learning about the many projects they're juggling.

Filming date: 8/18/24

Music: E's Jammy Jams, “Frolic”

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Latest Videos

More Stuck in Vermont »

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

+ send an arts tip

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
 Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger has been making her award-winning video series, "Stuck in Vermont," since 2007. New episodes appear on the Seven Days website every other Thursday and air the following night on the WCAX evening news. Sign up at sevendaysvt.com to receive an email alert each time a new one drops. And check these pages every other week for insights on the episodes.

Stuck in Vermont

Q&amp;A: Touring Summersweet Garden Nursery With Rachel Kane

Q&A: Touring Summersweet Garden Nursery With Rachel Kane

Supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

all Stuck in Vermont »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation