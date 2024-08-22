 Video: Teatime at Summersweet Garden Nursery in East Hardwick | Seven Days

August 22, 2024 Arts + Culture

Stuck in Vermont: Teatime at Summersweet Garden Nursery in East Hardwick With Rachel Kane 

Episode 722

Published August 22, 2024 at 7:30 a.m.

Tea, flowers and friends await you at Summersweet Garden Nursery in East Hardwick, formerly known as Perennial Pleasures Nursery. Rachel Kane started Perennial Pleasures in 1980 when she was still a college student at the University of Vermont. She championed rare heirloom flowers and ran the nursery out of her family’s 1840s brick home. In the mid-1980s, Rachel’s British mother, Judith Kane, started serving English cream teas to visitors in the gardens.

A tradition was born, and many Vermonters have made the trek to the Northeast Kingdom to enjoy scones, tea and flowers. Judith passed away in 2017, but teatime lives on. In 2021, Rachel renamed the business Summersweet Gardens and refocused on native plants such as the summersweet shrub, which attracts many pollinators. She has about 800 varieties of plants, including more than 100 kinds of phlox, which she celebrates every August during Phlox Fest.

In her latest episode of “Stuck in Vermont,” Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger takes a trip to the Kingdom to get a garden tour with Rachel and taste a fresh scone with whipped cream and homemade jam. You can enjoy tea at Summersweet Gardens from early June through mid-September; online reservations are recommended.

Filming date: 8/11/24

Music: Chris Haugen, “Green Green Garden”

Eva Sollberger

 Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger has been making her award-winning video series, "Stuck in Vermont," since 2007.

