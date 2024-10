Video: Volunteer Paddlers Clean Up Trash From the Lamoille River | Seven Days

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by EastRise Credit Union.

On a recent foggy Saturday morning, 11 canoers met at the Upper Lamoille River Access in Wolcott, not for a leisurely paddle but, rather, a trash-picking adventure. The crew launched boats into the Lamoille River and, while paddling downstream, stopped to collect all manner of garbage, including tires, plastic and propane tanks. Some of the debris was from the summer floods. Northern Forest Canoe Trail and Lamoille River Paddlers’ Trail organized the outing.For the latest episode of "Stuck in Vermont,"senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger hitched a ride with the group and recorded the afternoon's muddy finds. She also flipped a canoe and wound up in the river — luckily, no harm was done. After traversing almost five miles and filling seven canoes with rubbish, the group landed at Rotary River Access in Morristown and deposited the garbage into a dumpster.Filming date: 9/28/24Music: Geographer , “Float”