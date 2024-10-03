 Video: Volunteer Paddlers Clean Up Trash From the Lamoille River | Seven Days

October 03, 2024 Arts + Culture » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Volunteer Paddlers Clean Up Trash From the Lamoille River 

Episode 725

By

Published October 3, 2024 at 7:30 a.m.

On a recent foggy Saturday morning, 11 canoers met at the Upper Lamoille River Access in Wolcott, not for a leisurely paddle but, rather, a trash-picking adventure. The crew launched boats into the Lamoille River and, while paddling downstream, stopped to collect all manner of garbage, including tires, plastic and propane tanks. Some of the debris was from the summer floods. Northern Forest Canoe Trail and Lamoille River Paddlers’ Trail organized the outing.

For the latest episode of "Stuck in Vermont," Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger hitched a ride with the group and recorded the afternoon's muddy finds. She also flipped a canoe and wound up in the river — luckily, no harm was done. After traversing almost five miles and filling seven canoes with rubbish, the group landed at Rotary River Access in Morristown and deposited the garbage into a dumpster.

Filming date: 9/28/24

Music: Geographer, “Float”

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by EastRise Credit Union.

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
 Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger has been making her award-winning video series, "Stuck in Vermont," since 2007. New episodes appear on the Seven Days website every other Thursday and air the following night on the WCAX evening news. Sign up at sevendaysvt.com to receive an email alert each time a new one drops. And check these pages every other week for insights on the episodes.

