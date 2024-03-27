Would It Be Rude If I Skipped Church With My Partner's Family on Easter? 

click to enlarge ID 10247647 © Cory Thoman | Dreamstime.com

Dear Reverend,

My partner is from a very Catholic family. Although he doesn't practice anymore, he grew up going to church and attended Catholic school. I, on the other hand, have never been to a mass. My family just never did any of that. His parents are coming from out of town for Easter, and they are all planning to go to a service on Sunday morning. I'm sure they expect me to go, but I don't really want to. Would it be terribly rude if I skipped it?

Lily O. LaVallee (woman, 26)

Dear Lily O. LaVallee,

Aside from weddings and funerals, no one should feel obligated to attend a service of a religion they don't practice. It wouldn't be rude of you to politely decline. But there are a few things to take into consideration before you make your final decision.

If the idea of going to church makes you feel deeply uncomfortable, then you should absolutely take a pass. You or your partner should tell his parents that you won't be attending ahead of time so they aren't disappointed on the day of. No big explanations are necessary. If anybody balks, simply let them know that you respect their beliefs but don't share them, and that's that.

If you only feel a little awkward because you've never been to a Catholic mass, there's really nothing to fear. You don't have to partake in anything like reciting prayers or receiving communion. You can pretend it's an anthropological expedition and just observe. It probably won't last much more than an hour, and since it's Easter, the church might go all out with décor and music.

Another important factor: How does your partner feel about this situation? I'm assuming he'll be cool with whatever you choose to do. But if he'd like a little moral support in the pew, it may behoove you to take one for the team. Then, the next time he's invited to do something he's not all that excited about with your family, he might be motivated to return the favor.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend