 Seven Daysies Awards: Best arts event, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Culture

  |  

Best arts event 

South End Art Hop

click to enlarge Tyler Vendituoli - MATTHEW THORSEN ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Matthew Thorsen ©️ Seven Days
  • Tyler Vendituoli

South End Art Hop — Art Hop showcases the best that Burlington's South End Arts District has to offer. The mostly free slate of events draws tens of thousands for a September weekend of open studios, music and food.

Other Finalists

Previous Winners

  |  

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation