Seven Daysies Awards: Best bluegrass artist or group, 2024

The Tenderbellies

The Tenderbellies — Nothing quite captures Vermont's mountain spirit like bluegrass, and the Tenderbellies are no strangers to the sound. Blending guitar, bass, mandolin and harmonica, they've mastered the genre's yearning yet playful melodies. Perhaps the secret to their authenticity is the tight-knit nature of the band, whose six members met as students at Champlain Valley Union High School. They've been jamming since an impromptu show in 2013 — an origin story just as unexpected as the improvised riffs in their songs.

Over years gigging at local bars and festivals, the Tenderbellies have honed their ability to weave together rock, jazz and, of course, bluegrass influences. In 2022, they released their debut album, One by One, and last year they celebrated their 10th anniversary by playing it live at South Burlington's Higher Ground nightclub. Since then, the band has traveled to the West Coast and back with shows that are at once freeing and deeply rooted in musical tradition.

