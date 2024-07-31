 Seven Daysies Awards: Best blues artist or group, 2024

Best blues artist or group 

Dave Keller

click to enlarge Dave Keller - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Dave Keller

Dave Keller — A three-time Blues Music Award nominee, Keller topped national charts with his 2023 album. There's a reason he's nicknamed "the Soul Healer": His music has a cathartic effect on fans who've seen him play across the U.S. and Europe.

  |  

