 Seven Daysies Awards: Best classical music group or ensemble, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Culture

  |  

Best classical music group or ensemble 

Vermont Symphony Orchestra

click to enlarge Vermont Symphony Orchestra - COURTESY OF VERMONT SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
  • Courtesy of Vermont Symphony Orchestra
  • Vermont Symphony Orchestra

Vermont Symphony Orchestra — Bringing music to Vermont's biggest concert halls as well as its school gymnasiums and scenic hillsides, the VSO celebrates its 90th anniversary this season as the country's oldest state-assisted orchestra.

Other Finalists

Previous Winners

  |  

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation